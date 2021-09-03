Highest paid XI in the Premier League

Kolkata, September 3: In terms of both competitiveness as well as wealth, Premier League is the best football league in the whole world.
Thanks to the global viewership of the Premier League and massive fanbase of big clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and others, the whole League gets benefitted with a huge amount of revenue from TV deal as well as other sponsorship deals.
And, it is therefore no surprise that players in the Premier League usually gets paid more on an average in comparison to other leagues in Europe.
Here, we look at highest-paid XI of players in the Premier League.
1. Goalkeeper - David de Gea (Manchester United) - £375,000-per-week
De Gea's form might have been on the wane over the past few years but he has also been the best player of the club for a long period of time. Between 2013 to 2018, the Spaniard was the hero of the Red Devils during a tough time and his current wage suggests that.
2. Right Back - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - £180,000-per-week
Possibly the best right-back in the world, Alexander-Arnold competes with creative midfielders and wingers for assists which shows what an attacking talent he has on offer. He recently signed a new deal with his boyhood club and became the highest-paid player in his position in the division.
3. Centre Back - Raphael Varane (Manchester United) - £340,000-per-week
United signed the Frenchman from Real Madrid this summer and he has been rewarded the most lucrative contract in the Premier League for a centre-back. A player who has won everything with Real Madrid and World Cup with France, Varane will have big 3expectations to fulfil at Old Trafford.
4. Centre Back - John Stones (Manchester City) - £250,000-per-week
Stones looked like a completely rejuvenated player last season and is once again regarded as one of the best players in his position in the Premier League and his weekly wage of £250,000-per-week shows how crucial he is to the Cityzens.
5. Left Back - Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - £190,000-per-week
Chilwell joined Chelsea last summer from Leicester City and became the highest-paid left-back in the Premier League. He had a solid debut season for the Blues and was crucial in their way to champions League glory.
6. Central Midfield - Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - £400,000-per-week
The best central midfielder in the world, De Bruyne is pretty deservingly the highest-paid central midfielder in the Premier League. The Belgian superstar pays every penny back to his club whenever he is on the pitch.
7. Central Midfielder - Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - £290,000-per-week
Expectations were massive from Pogba when United signed him back from Juventus for a then world-record fee and it is safe to say that he has not quite lived up to those. The Frenchman is however a player who makes a difference on his day and the fans will hope he finally manages to find his consistency.
8. Right Winger - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £300,000-per-week
Sterling has played a pivotal role in the success of City over the last few years and his contract shows how much he means to the club.
9. Attacking Midfielder - Jack Grealish (Manchester City) - £300,000-per-week
City made Grealish the most expensive English player of all time when they paid Villa £100 million for his signature. The gifted attacking midfielder has signed an extremely lucrative deal with the Cityzens and is on a weekly wage of £300,000-per-week.
10. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - £385,000-per-week
Ronaldo took a significant wage cut to move back to United but still becomes the highest-paid player in his position. Ronaldo is believed to be on a weekly wage of £385,000-per-week and that is pretty modest for a serial winner like him.
11. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - £325,000-per-week
Just like Ronaldo, Lukaku also made his way back to his former club but the Belgian certainly has a whole lot more to prove. Since departing Chelsea, Lukaku established himself as one of the best strikers in the planet and the Blues had to splurge around £97.5million to bring back the striker a decade after he had originally joined the club.