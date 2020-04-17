How Aaron Wan-Bissaka's improvement in attack developed in the second half of the season

Bengaluru, April 17: The current outbreak may have come in a bit of disappointing time for Manchester United who were certainly enjoying a great run prior to the break. United were unbeaten in 11 games and in the process Aaron Wan-Bissaka emerged as one of the most integral parts of the brilliance.
The young English fullback's defensive abilities were never in doubt. Statistically, he has been United's best defender so far. His defensive side was appreciated during in his Crystal Palace days and he continued the same in United colours also.
However, oftentimes he has been criticised for not contributing enough offensively and rightly so. At the earlier stages of the season, the Red Devils boss Solskjaer even mentioned the problem and suggested that Bissaka has to improve his game in the offensive department.
The defender seems to have taken those comments by his chin, and some of the recent stats now show that he has improved massively in every department offensively since Christmas. Although the attacking development has not come at the cost of his defensive work with him still leading the defensive chart of most tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes among all Manchester United players.
Here we look at some of his stats before and after December 26th to see how his work in the final third has developed this season (as per Skysports).
Assists
The English defender has provided two assists so far and both have come around after Christmas.
Chances created per 90 mins
Both the assists no doubt have come as a result of him creating more chances per 90 minutes. His earlier chances creation record was of 0.5 per game which improved by leaps and bound after December 26th with 1.2 chances creation.
Crosses per 90 mins
Bisakka managed 2.5 crosses per game before December 26th while he has recorded 3.5 crosses after that period.
Dribbles attempted per 90 mins
Bisakka's more aggressive game involved him making more dribbles attempt at going forward. He attempted 3.3 dribbles per game after the festive period compared to 2.4 prior.
Dribbles completed per 90 mins
The English defender has been pretty successful in completing dribbles overall. But that too improved in the next half of the campaign. Before December he completed 1.5 Dribbles per 90 mins which improved with 2.0 after the mentioned period.
The analytical points hence clearly imply he is slowly growing into the complete full-back Manchester United always anticipated he would evolve. The goal now is that he will pick up the form where he left off and continue the improvement.