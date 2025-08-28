UCL 2025-26: Full List of Qualified Teams for Champions League Group Stages, Pots - All You Need to Know

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Suffering From Flu, Will He Get Fit In Time?

Football How does the UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Work? Explained By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 9:15 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season promises thrilling football action with its innovative 'Swiss Model’ format, introduced in 2024-25 and continuing this year.

The league phase draw, set for August 28, 2025, in Monaco, will determine the eight fixtures for each of the 36 participating teams. This article breaks down how the draw process works and explains the competition’s format, providing clarity on how teams will navigate the path to the final at Puskás Aréna in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

The Champions League has undergone a significant overhaul, moving away from the traditional group stage of eight groups of four teams to a single 36-team league phase. This change increases the number of matches, enhances unpredictability, and ensures more high-profile clashes early in the competition. With Paris Saint-Germain as reigning champions and heavyweights like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool in the mix, understanding the draw and format is key to following the 2025-26 season. How does the UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Work? The league phase draw divides the 36 teams into four pots of nine, based on their UEFA club coefficient rankings. The process ensures a balanced yet unpredictable schedule: Each team is drawn to face two opponents from each pot (including their own), resulting in eight matches—four at home and four away.

(including their own), resulting in eight matches—four at home and four away. Teams cannot face opponents from their own country during the league phase, preventing matchups like Liverpool vs. Manchester City or Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

during the league phase, preventing matchups like Liverpool vs. Manchester City or Real Madrid vs. Barcelona. A maximum of two opponents from the same country can be drawn for each team, ensuring diversity in fixtures.

can be drawn for each team, ensuring diversity in fixtures. The draw uses a randomized system to select opponents, with no two teams meeting twice in the league phase. This process is automated, with a “draw button” activating the opponent selection, as noted in posts on X about UEFA’s draw procedures. Champions League Format The 2025-26 Champions League format is structured as follows: League Phase: All 36 teams compete in a single league table, playing eight matches from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. The top eight teams advance directly to the Round of 16. Teams ranked 9th to 24th enter a two-legged knockout phase play-off (February 17-18 and 24-25, 2026), with the winners joining the top eight in the Round of 16. Teams finishing 25th or lower are eliminated, with no drop to the Europa League. Knockout Phase: The Round of 16 (March 10-11 and 17-18, 2026), quarter-finals (April 7-8 and 14-15, 2026), and semi-finals (April 28-29 and May 5-6, 2026) follow a standard two-legged knockout format. The final is a single match on May 30, 2026, in Budapest. Tiebreakers: If teams are level on points in the league phase, tiebreakers include goal difference, goals scored, away goals, wins, away wins, and further criteria like opponents’ points and disciplinary records.