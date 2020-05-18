How seven Premier League loanees are enjoying life at Bundesliga this season

Bengalurur, May 18: The Bundesliga has become a breeding ground for young British players in recent years as players look to develop their careers away from England.
With Bundesliga back on full swing the Premier League fans now could well experience their several loanee players plying trade in Germany.
Here's a compiled list of all those Premier League loanees who are playing in Germany at the moment:
1) Ethan Ampadu
Having signed in 2018 from Exeter City, the youngster quickly broke to the first-team squad under Conte. However, after his departure did not get enough chances under Sarri. After Lampard's arrival, he was on loan to RB Leipzig for further development through regular playing minutes.
The Wales international has had a difficult season in Germany however in little opportunities has shown his capabilities. Lampard has earlier insisted that he is a fan of Ampadu having attempted to loan him at Derby County last season. And given Lampard's preference for youth, he is likely to be involved in the set-up next season full time.
2) Marko Grujic
Grujic was one of Klopp's initial signings in 2016, however, has mostly played his football elsewhere on loans. The midfielder is currently in his second season on loan at Hertha Berlin and has matured considerably in last two years.
Hertha Berlin have already expressed their interest in signing him on a permanent deal in Summer although Grujic is keen to have a future at Anfield. Liverpool need a direct backup for Fabinho while Adam Lallana's imminent departure in Summer surely could open up a space for him in midfield.
3) Nathaniel Phillips
Phillips headed towards Stuttgart on a temporary basis in August, however, was recalled to Anfield at the start of January after injuries to Lovren, Gomez and Matip. After returning, he made a prompt debut against Everton in the FA Cup, winning the tie 1-0.
However, when Lovren and Gomez closed on to full fitness, he was again sent back on loan to Stuttgart for the remainder of the season. He has made 14 appearances for the German side so far and has been one of the most impressive players in the side. If Lovren leaves in Summer he could be a modest alternative in the first squad.
4) Konstantinos Mavraponas
The Greek defender was effective in his initial days at Arsenal but it was hindered with regular injuries. He was sent on loan to Nuremberg in January for regular minutes but things did not change there also. He was man of the match in the first two games only to suffer a long injury in his fifth. He is yet to play a game since then. However, the break-in play implies that he now could be back in contention. He could get a chance to impress Arteta in pre-season.
5) Zack Steffen
Another Manchester City player who has been impressive in Germany. The USA keeper signed for the Cityzens in the Summer but was quickly loaned out to relegation-threatened Fortuna Dusseldorf. Despite the German side's poor defence, Steffen has fared well playing around 20 games. With Bravo's age starting to catch up with him he could well be Ederson's deputy next season.
6) Angelino
Angelino made a return to Manchester City from PSV this summer but following a string of poor performances, he was discarded off from Pep Guardiola's roster. He made a loan move to RB Leipzig and clearly Nagelsmann has got the best out of the left-back. Playing as a wing-back his attacking has been pivotal in Leipzig's title challenge in the second half of the season. He could make the move permanent in Summer.
7) Jonjoe Kenny
With Everton already having Coleman and Sidibe to their ranks the management allowed the English fullback on a full season on loan at Schalke for gradual development. Kenny surely has exceeded all expectations of the Merseyside board and played an important role in Schalke's rise. Kenny has started 24 of Schalke's 26 Bundesliga matches this season, netting a goal and three assists. He could well be the answer of ageing Coleman at Everton in future.