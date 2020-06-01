Football
How soon can Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy

By
Bengaluru, June 1: Liverpool are just on the doorstep to clinch their maiden Premier League title with Premier League set to return on June 17th.

The Anfield giants were on a dominating run prior to the break winning 27 of their 29 games this season. The impressive run saw them breaking a huge number of league records which was only derailed by the pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp’s should now be able to finish what they started. But when will they be confirmed as Premier League champions? And what records they can still break?

Here, we take a look at the likelihoods:

When is the soonest Liverpool could clinch the trophy?

Liverpool just needs two more wins out of nine games. They currently sit 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, with 30 points still available to Cityzen who have one game in hand.

The maximum points tally City can get in is now 87. City will play their next game against Arsenal and should they lose it, it would require Liverpool to win one more game.

Liverpool will play Everton in their first game after returning. As things stand, if City lose that game and Liverpool wins, the Reds will clinch the trophy in the first game itself.

If City and Liverpool win both their next two fixtures then the Reds will seal the title with a win at home against Crystal Palace. City's next three games are Arsenal (home), Burnley (home) and Chelsea (away). Liverpool's next four games are Everton (away), Crystal Palace (home), Man City (away) and then Aston Villa (Home).

What more records Liverpool can set in?

Liverpool have already set some new Premier league records in the process like making the best-ever start to a season by a club in Europe’s top five leagues or best club records with maximum points gain or having longest Unbeaten Run in the League.

Their unbeaten run was halted by a mere defeat against Watford before the break. However, there are still several records they can clinch in prior to the end.

If Liverpool seal the title by the Villa match, their probable fourth game in the fixture next - they will equal the record for the quickest ever Premier League title win.

They can also set new records for the most wins with 33 wins and the highest points total surpassing City's 100 points. It would need only six more victories out of nine to acclaim such a record.

Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
