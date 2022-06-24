How will Darwin Nunez fit in under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

Liverpool have shattered their club record to bring Darwin Nunez to the club from Benfica.
The Uruguayan international had a stellar last season with the Eagles in Portugal having scored 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions.
The
Reds
have
had
to
splash
almost
€100
million
for
the
services
of
the
22-year-old
with
an
initial
fee
of
€75
million
and
another
€25
million
in
potential
add-ons.
Nunez is more flexible than Haaland, says former Almeria coach
Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side have also parted ways with Sadio Mane who has left the club to join Bayern Munich.
Having
played
such
a
crucial
role
for
the
Merseyside
giants
over
the
years,
it
is
imperative
that
Reds
will
struggle
to
cope
with
the
absence
of
the
Senegalese
international.
Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool for Bayern Munich
Nunez's arrival could mean a significant change in the way Liverpool approach their game. Jurgen Klopp has mostly used a false nine up front over the years at Anfield with two wide attackers operating as inside forwards.
Salah
and
Mane
have
been
mostly
used
as
the
two
wide
players
by
Klopp
while
Firmino
has
mostly
played
as
the
false
nine.
Diogo
Jota
and
Sadio
Mane
have
also
taken
up
the
false
nine
position
when
needed,
especially
over
the
last
couple
of
seasons.
With a natural number nine like Nunez at his disposal, it will be a waste of his talent if Klopp uses him either as a false nine or an inside forward even though the 22-year-old has the skillset of playing in either roles. Nunez is expected to be deployed by an out and out centre-forward which could suggest that Klopp could revert to the 4-2-3-1 system which he mostly used at Borussia Dortmund.
Liverpool have scored plenty of goals last season but they have often lacked that cutting edge in big crucial games. The Reds played three finals and failed to find the back of the net in any of those games. A player like Nunez could provide the Reds a much-needed security up front. The 22-year-old has a completely different profile to that of Salah, Diaz or Jota and that would add a whole new dimension to the Reds' attack.