How will Liverpool's big arrival fit into the squad?

By
Luis Diaz
Colombian international Luis Diaz is a welcome addition to Liverpool.

Kolkata, February 1: Liverpool, during the Jurgen Klopp era, have hardly shown much activity during the winter transfer window in the past.

In fact, the Reds have been rather inactive in comparison to their rivals over the past few transfer windows but the Reds surprised everyone his time out having spent a fortune on Luis Diaz.

The Merseyside giants have splashed a fee of around £50 million including all the potential add-ons for the services of the Colombian international from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Having been chased by some of the biggest clubs in Europe in recent months thanks to his sublime run of form for Porto, Liverpool swooped in at the right moment to hijack the winger's move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The fee Porto bagged for their best player is not a small sum but could prove to be a bargain for Liverpool if Klopp can work his magic on Diaz just like he has done one the likes of his other Liverpool signings like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and the list could go on.

Diaz has been absolutely on fire this campaign for Porto having scored 16 goals and provided six assists across all competitions in 28 games. The figures of the Colombian are particularly impressive for a winger and he looks like a typical Liverpool kind of signing.

His proficiency in front of goal is already quite impressive. The likes of Salah, Mane and Jota were not quite as prolific as Diaz before they moved to Liverpool and the way Klopp has improved them makes Diaz a player to watch out for in the long run.

Turning just 25 earlier this month, Diaz is yet to reach his peak and could develop into a true world beater under the tutelage of a manager who is arguably the best in the world when it comes to nurturing good players into world class ones.

Diaz is exceptionally quick and loves to dribble his way past opponent defenders and his shooting is also prolific. He is also known for his willingness to work hard for the team and is a brilliant presser as well. In short, he fits the profile of a typical wide forward for Klopp.

Despite the huge fee he has commanded and his brilliant run of form in Portugal, Diaz is unlikely to be a guaranteed starter at Anfield right away. Klopp usually integrates his new signings slowly into the first team and Diaz will also have to compete with some of the finest attackers in the planet to get his opportunity.

But, he should prove be a quality signing for the Reds in the long run and could force Klopp into switching to a more attacking system like 4-2-3-1, something he previously used at Borussia Dortmund.

Comments

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 10:48 [IST]
