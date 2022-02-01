How will Liverpool's big arrival fit into the squad?

Kolkata, February 1: Liverpool, during the Jurgen Klopp era, have hardly shown much activity during the winter transfer window in the past.
In fact, the Reds have been rather inactive in comparison to their rivals over the past few transfer windows but the Reds surprised everyone his time out having spent a fortune on Luis Diaz.
The
Merseyside
giants
have
splashed
a
fee
of
around
£50
million
including
all
the
potential
add-ons
for
the
services
of
the
Colombian
international
from
Portuguese
giants
FC
Porto.
Having been chased by some of the biggest clubs in Europe in recent months thanks to his sublime run of form for Porto, Liverpool swooped in at the right moment to hijack the winger's move to Tottenham Hotspur.
The
fee
Porto
bagged
for
their
best
player
is
not
a
small
sum
but
could
prove
to
be
a
bargain
for
Liverpool
if
Klopp
can
work
his
magic
on
Diaz
just
like
he
has
done
one
the
likes
of
his
other
Liverpool
signings
like
Mohamed
Salah,
Sadio
Mane,
Andrew
Robertson
and
the
list
could
go
on.
Diaz has been absolutely on fire this campaign for Porto having scored 16 goals and provided six assists across all competitions in 28 games. The figures of the Colombian are particularly impressive for a winger and he looks like a typical Liverpool kind of signing.
His
proficiency
in
front
of
goal
is
already
quite
impressive.
The
likes
of
Salah,
Mane
and
Jota
were
not
quite
as
prolific
as
Diaz
before
they
moved
to
Liverpool
and
the
way
Klopp
has
improved
them
makes
Diaz
a
player
to
watch
out
for
in
the
long
run.
Turning just 25 earlier this month, Diaz is yet to reach his peak and could develop into a true world beater under the tutelage of a manager who is arguably the best in the world when it comes to nurturing good players into world class ones.
Diaz
is
exceptionally
quick
and
loves
to
dribble
his
way
past
opponent
defenders
and
his
shooting
is
also
prolific.
He
is
also
known
for
his
willingness
to
work
hard
for
the
team
and
is
a
brilliant
presser
as
well.
In
short,
he
fits
the
profile
of
a
typical
wide
forward
for
Klopp.
Despite the huge fee he has commanded and his brilliant run of form in Portugal, Diaz is unlikely to be a guaranteed starter at Anfield right away. Klopp usually integrates his new signings slowly into the first team and Diaz will also have to compete with some of the finest attackers in the planet to get his opportunity.
But, he should prove be a quality signing for the Reds in the long run and could force Klopp into switching to a more attacking system like 4-2-3-1, something he previously used at Borussia Dortmund.