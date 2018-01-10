Huddersfield Town set to sign former Tottenham midfielder

Bengaluru, January 10: Norwich City star midfielder Alex Pritchard is close to joining Huddersfield Town for a fee around £11million.
Terriers boss David Wagner is long-term admirer of the playmaker who starred for the Canaries in the FA Cup goalless draw against Chelsea on Saturday (January 6).
Wagner is keen to add more guile to his attack this month as the Yorkshire side look to seal Premier League survival after just two wins in their last 11 Premier League games.
Bournemouth have also checked on the former Spurs star in recent months who missed the start of the season with an ankle injury.
However, reports claim that the former England Under-21 star has agreed a four-and-a-half year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Pritchard returned to action in November and Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is desperate to keep his star man despite their slim chances of making the play-offs.
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has seen enough of Pritchard since his return to know he is back to fitness and can help his side maintain their top flight status.
The 24-year-old moved to Carrow Road in 2016 on a four-year deal from Tottenham and the German coach has been constanlty monitoring his progress in the Championship.
The clubs are still locked in negotiations about the finer details of the deal for Pritchard who is keen to make the step up to the Premier League.
Wagner is hopeful a deal can be thrashed out this week in time for Pritchard to a be available to face West Ham at home on Saturday.
Huddersfield currently finding themselves 11th on the table but it cannot be sad that they are in no danger of relegation considering that there is only a 4-point gap between them and 18th-placed Stoke City.