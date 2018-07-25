I advised my son, Justin to snub ​Manchester United and Barcelona: Patrick Kluivert

London, July 25: Former Holland and Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert has finally shed lights on his son, Justin Kluivert's sensational move to AS Roma.
The 19-year-old caught the eye of football goers last season when he snapped up 10 goals for his former side Ajax, helping them claim the second spot.
The youngster at that moment was sensationally linked over a move to giants like Barcelona and Manchester United.
It was rumoured that United boss Jose Mourinho was so much impressed by the pace and raw skills of the legendary Dutch footballer's son that he wanted to bring him to Old Trafford to accommodate him to a wing position, strengthening United's offensive third.
On the other hand, Barcelona also said to be inquired about the youngster's availability, to fill up the gap created by Paulinho.
However, turning all such offers down, the Netherlands international ultimately, in the end, choose Serie A side AS Roma with a £17 million, making him one of the most value for money purchases of the window.
And now his father Patrick Kluivert who also rose to fame from Dutch league to Serie A to La Liga now has suggested that he advised his son to not to make such big jump early in his career because he believes his son is still not developed to play for such big clubs.
“He chose Roma,” Kluivert told ESPN FC. “It was a good move.
“I think FC Barcelona or Man United was a step too early for him. In Rome, he can develop as a player. I am happy for him.”
Joining the Serie A side, Justin has now followed the first step his father did in his early years. Patrick Kluivert, after winning UCL and League with Ajax, too opted to play for Serie A side AC Milan. However, his sensational move back then failed to materialise.
However, looking at the promise of the youngster the Giallorossi fans will be now hoping that 19-year-old can crack the challenge smoothly something his father failed to do at Italy.