I don't want to renew: Cristiano Ronaldo

Bengaluru, November 3: Five-time World Player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has given Manchester United fans hope by raising fresh doubts over his Real Madrid future, declaring: "I don't want to renew my contract."
The Los Blancos have endured a torrid start to season — suffering their second loss in just four days last night as they were humbled 3-1 by Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
And, after the match, Ronaldo was clearly unable to contain his frustration with the team and with himself. Asked if was expecting Real Madrid to offer him an improved contract, he firmly told beIN Sports: "I don't want to renew. I don't want to renew.
"I'm very happy with the contract I have."
The interviewer then pressed the matter further, asking: "Are you sure?"
And Ronaldo bluntly replied: "I don't want to renew."
In the summer, there were strong reports the Ballon d'Or-elect was ready to call time on his eight-year spell in the Spanish capital due to his continued unhappiness and Manchester United, his beloved former club came up as the possible destination of the Portuguese.
However, in the end, he was able to sort his problems out with president Florentino Perez. But that was just the start of Real Madrid's issues as the Spanish capital club found it hard to get their last season’s form on the pitch.
The back-to-back Champions League-winners had been expected to win to another crown this season — with domestic success also seemingly inevitable following the Spanish Super Cup exhibition against Barcelona.
But they have been in inexplicably bad form, with three defeats already in all competitions, leaving them eight points behind their biggest rivals.
Los Blancos still need two points to guarantee qualification from their Champions League group, following the humbling at Wembley.
We have to wait and see what future holds for Real Madrid and their biggest superstar but the comments from the Portuguese will surely concern the management and the fans.