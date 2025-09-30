'I feel at Home': William Saliba ecstatic after penning new deal at Arsenal till 2030

IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming and Telecast Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Match 1 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, extending his stay at the club until 2030.

The 24-year-old French center-back, who joined Arsenal in 2019 from Saint-Étienne, had entered the final two years of his previous deal, which was due to expire in 2027.

Despite interest from Real Madrid, Saliba committed to the Gunners on a five-year contract, signaling a major boost for manager Mikel Arteta's team as they aim for Premier League and Champions League success.

Saliba, who took some time to break into the Arsenal first team after loan spells in France, has since become a key figure in Arsenal's defense, forming a strong partnership with Gabriel Magalhães. He has made 140 appearances for the club and was instrumental in the team achieving consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League.

The French defender has been a key part of the Arsenal squad over the last four seasons, stamping his authority in the Premier League. Despite interests from Real Madrid, Saliba, who is a boyhood Arsenal fan, always wanted to stay at the North London club.

"William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day. Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

The Gunners defender was ecstatic to pen a new deal at the Emirates, which he describes as home.

"I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it's the best place to be. I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I'll give even more to this club and to the fans," Saliba said.

The North London club will be up against Olympiacos in their first home fixture of the Champions League on Wednesday.