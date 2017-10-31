I'm happy to go to Rome and to play against my old team: Antonio Rudiger

Bengaluru, October 31: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is eager to return to his former club AS Roma and play before their fans at the Stadio Olimpico, the German international has said ahead of their Champions League match in Italy on Tuesday.
The defender who signed for the Italian outfit in 2015 and experienced two successful years there, moved to Stamford Bridge this summer for £29m.
Talking ahead of the tie, the German conceded he always had a solid feeling that he would come back to the Stadio Olimpico this season and now he is enthusiastic to contest against his former team.
"I spoke to my parents and I already knew," he told Chelsea's official website.
"They told me, “For sure you will get Roma – it always happens like this, the ex plays against the ex.
"I'm happy to go to Rome and to play against my old team. First of all, I have big respect for this club because I had two wonderful years there.
"There were up and downs with injuries, but everyone was always standing behind me.
"I appreciate that. But I'm now in Chelsea, I'm very happy with that, and I will give 100 per cent in the game."
Chelsea are currently top of Group C on seven points - two points ahead of second-placed Roma and the Blues will expect a better performance from their team considering the last tie where the London side squandered a two-goal lead to draw the match 3-3 at full time.
But since the draw, the Blues have won back-to-back three matches and the centre back claimed the confidence in the team is very high and they are ready to showcase it on the pitch.
"The last week was very important," he continued.
"We go to Rome with confidence. We are back to winning ways and we want to continue.
"We need to be ready in their stadium because it will be very, very hard. I know this team.
"They want to play football and they always have this desire, no matter what the situation is.
"This is what they did – they came to Stamford Bridge and had more ball possession than we. We all saw it."