Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

If Pogba wants to leave Man Utd, he should go - Olsen

By
Paul Pogba
Former Manchester United midfielder Jesper Olsen says the club should allow Paul Pogba to leave if he wants a new challenge.

London, April 5: Paul Pogba should leave Manchester United if he no longer wants to play for the club, says former Red Devils midfielder Jesper Olsen.

Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season and the France midfielder said Los Blancos are "a dream club for every player".

Joining Madrid would enable Pogba to link up with compatriot Zinedine Zidane, who is reportedly being given a large transfer budget to revamp his squad.

Pogba's future at Old Trafford was increasingly uncertain under Jose Mourinho but since the Portuguese left in December he has thrived under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fresh rumours he could move on have surfaced though, with Pogba having already left United once in his career, joining Juventus having failed to break through into the first team under Alex Ferguson.

"I think in the old days Ferguson was the same," Olsen said to Omnisport.

"If you don't want to play for the club then don't stay! And I think that's the case too with Pogba.

"Of course you would continue without him but it would be great to see him stay as well, because he is an important part of the team."

Like Pogba, Christian Eriksen has been linked with joining Madrid at the end of the campaign, when his contract at Tottenham will only have a year left to run.

Eriksen made his 200th Premier League appearance in Spurs' 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, which was their first game in their new home, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former Denmark international Olsen feels Eriksen may be ready to test himself in a new league, with the 27-year-old in the peak years of his career.

"He is important, of course, he's a very unselfish player too," Olsen added of his compatriot, who has also been linked with LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

"He has lots of qualities, sometimes he could do even more than what he does because he's that unselfish player that you don't always notice as much, but he's a huge link in the Tottenham side. Great quality, no doubt about it.

"It would be a big challenge for him for sure. He's been in England for quite a while. Ajax and then to the UK, us Danes we like to try different places and experience different things, so I think that would be a great experience for him as well."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RSO 2 - 1 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 1:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue