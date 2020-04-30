Impact of Manchester United's last five record signings

Bengaluru, April 30: As one of the biggest clubs in world football, Manchester United have not shied away from splashing the cash for their favoured choice.
So far they have broken the Premier League transfer record on seven occasions – that’s over three times more than any of their divisional rivals. Most of these records have come around post-2013.
An extraordinary amount of money has been wasted on players who were the wrong fit for the club in the last seven years. But that all being said the English giants' record with spending large amounts of money on individuals is still decent. The transfer dealings now look be heading towards again right direction under Solskjaer who is adding young, hungry and talented players to the side.
In Summer, United could once again break the British record for a transfer fee, with Borussia Dortmund Winger Jadon Sancho on top of their wishlist. The youngster's price could see him become the most expensive PL transfer in a deal worth over £100million.
Therefore, here are five such names who arrived at the side with such pressure of being the biggest buy.
Rio Ferdinand – £30m (2002)
Rio Ferdinand became the world’s most expensive defender for a second time when he joined the Red Devils from Leeds for £30m under Sir Alex Ferguson.
At first, there were concerns regarding such huge fee, but fast forward after his twelve years at Old Trafford, it somehow looks to be something of a bargain. In his prime years under Sir Alex Ferguson, he won six league titles, two League Cups and the Champions League and was named in the PFA Team of the Year on five occasions.
Dimitar Berbatov – £30.75m
Sir Alex Ferguson's biggest ever signing came during in a drama folded deadline day transfer in the 2008 summer window, when he sneaked him away from the billionaire-backed rivals Manchester City. The Bulgarian forward was already a big name in the division following his superb spell with Spurs and he continued that under the Scott as well in Old Trafford. He won two league titles in four years, including finishing as the Premier League’s leading scorer in 2011.
Juan Mata – £37.1m
The Spanish attacker was the first major signing post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. He came at United with the reputation of being Chelsea's player of the year twice and helping them to win two back to back European titles. Although at United, he could not replicate the same quality of Chelsea's. But still, he is now amongst United's longest-serving players.
He is no longer considered a regular in the starting line-up but there is no doubt he has been a useful performer in recent years. In six seasons at the club, Mata has made 249 appearances, scoring 48 goals and assisting 42 with silverware coming in the form of FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League winners medal.
Angel Di Maria – £59.7m
After the ill-fated reign of Moyes, Di Maria was signed as the new star face of the side along with Louis Van Gaal. The Argentine joined from Real Madrid with plenty of fanfare and the fee was the highest ever paid by a British club at that time. But it's fair to say, his time at Old Trafford was not the best with just four goals in all competitions. Never truly settled in England, he left the side next year for PSG.
Paul Pogba – £89m
Pogba re-joined the club for a world-record fee of £89m from Juventus under Mourinho having left Old Trafford for next to nothing just a few years before. It was a statement signing in an expensive summer of recruitment from United.
He helped the club winning a League Cup and Europa League double in his first season. But till now he is yet to reach the pinnacle which is expected of him. The Frenchman has shown flashes of his huge talent during his four seasons in the Premier League but his problem has been consistency and with his future constantly being linked away from the club.
He has scored 31 goals in registered 31 assists in 141 games for United so far. But, given his price tag and talent, it would be fair to expect more from him.