Football IND vs PAK: India beat Pakistan again in less than 24 Hours after Asia Cup 2025 Victory, win a thriller in Colombo

India scripted a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the SAFF U17 Championship, winning 3-2 in a pulsating encounter. The young Blue Colts displayed resilience and flair to outclass their rivals in a high-octane match in Colombo on Monday (September 22).

After the Indian cricket team recently beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, this is another significant blow by the Indian football team to the neighbours.

India drew first blood in the 31st minute when Dallalmuon Gangte showed composure to slot the ball home, igniting celebrations. However, Pakistan fought back strongly and equalized through Muhammad Abdullah, who converted a penalty in the 43rd minute to make it 1-1 before the break.

The second half saw end-to-end football with both sides pressing hard. India regained the lead in the 63rd minute as Gunleiba Wangkeirakpam struck with precision. But just seven minutes later, Hamza Yasir brought Pakistan on level terms again in the 70th minute.

With the game finely poised at 2-2, India's determination shone through when Rahan Ahmed delivered the decisive blow in the 73rd minute, restoring the advantage and sealing the win in dramatic fashion.

With the win, the young colts have now won three matches in a row in the SAFF U17 Championship, continuing their domination in the competition.

India in SAFF U17 Championship 2025

India won their first match of the competition against Maldives 6-0, followed by another 1-0 win over Bhutan. With this Pakistan victory, they have finished top in Group B and have advanced to the semifinals. India will play Nepal up next in the semis. Pakistan, despite defeat, are also through to the semifinals and they will take on Bangladesh. Both semifinals will be played on September 25, and the final is slated to be played at the Colombo Racecourse Stadium on Saturday (September 27).