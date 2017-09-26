FIFA U-17 World Cup: Three players on standby for India

Bengaluru, September 26: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the final 21-member squad for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup on Thursday (September 21) evening.
Excitement is sky high for the tournament which will be held in India next month which is quite natural.
However, three players who have not been included in the final 21-man squad, have stayed with the team as coach Luis Norton de Matos wants to use them in his practice sessions.
Wing-back Joysana Singh, Centre-back Sumit Rathi and goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz are said to be the standby trio who are training with the team.
It is also believed that the three players have been kept in the team as standby should any of the 21 players pick an injury or so before the commencement of the Under-17 World Cup on October 6.
“A player listed on the final list may be replaced by a player from the provisional list only in the event of serious injury up until 24 hours before the kick-off of his team’s first match. Such replacements must be approved in writing by the FIFA Medical Committee upon receipt and acceptance of a written detailed medical assessment in one of the four official languages of FIFA.”
“The FIFA Medical Committee will issue a certificate stating that the injury is sufficiently serious to prevent the player from taking part in the final competition and submit such certificate to the FIFA Organising Committee.”
“Upon approval, the association shall immediately nominate a replacement and inform the FIFA general secretariat accordingly. The replacement player must be assigned the shirt number of the injured player being replaced,” the FIFA rules state on the registration for the tournament.
India are placed in Group A along with USA, Colombia and Ghana which makes it a difficult group on paper but the Blues will be hopeful of advancing to the next stage.