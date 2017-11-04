Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters set to sign Ugandan midfielder Keziron Kizito

New Delhi, Nov 4: Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters are all set to sign young Ugandan midfielder Keziron Kizito ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament, according to report.
According to a report from Goal.com, the Kochi based football side are ready to add their eighth and final foreigner before the start of the tournament and has identified the 20-year-old as the potential choice.
The midfielder is contracted with Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards for the time being, however, flew away with the rest of the Blasters squad on their pre-season tour of Spain without the club's permission and also trained at the Marbella Football Centre in October with the rest of the squad.
The Kenyan club's chairman also has reportedly acknowledged the fact that the player has one year remaining on his contract and by joining and training with another club, he has violated the rule of conduct.
However, he admitted that he is not looking to take a legal action against the player but will be discussing the terms with the midfielder and club. And then if contractual agreements are matched, the player will be allowed to leave.
However, since the transfer window has ended, the ISL side can only field the player in January when the transfer window will reopen.
Kerala Blasters have appointed former Manchester United assistant coach René Meulensteen as the head coach for this season and have already acquired two big names into the squad with acquiring the service of former Manchester United star players Dimitar Berbatov and Wes Brown as their marquee signings.
They recently came back from Spain on October 27 following their completion of the pre-season. The Indian Super League side played four friendly matches over there and trained at the Marbella Football Centre in Spain where they landed on October 1.
The team won twice, drew and lost one match each during the camp and now will face league rivals ATK next in Kochi on November 17 in the season opener match od ISL.