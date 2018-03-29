Indian Women's League: Sethu FC blank Gokulam Kerala FC

Shillong, March 29: Sethu FC blanked Gokulam Kerala FC 2-0 in the Hero Indian Women's League 2017-18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Thursday (March 29).
Goals from Sabina in the 17th minute and Manisha in the 86th clinched victory for the team. Sethu FC currently have 3 points from their two matches while Gokulam are yet to open their account.
The opening few minutes saw Gokulam gaining the upper hand. Fazila saw her shot blocked while Manpreet saw her effort going straight to Sowmiya. Fazila found Subitha in the clear who unfortunately was unable to control the ball.
And we get our first win of the tournament. Goals from Sabina & Manisha see us 2-0 winners against @GokulamKeralaFC @IndianFootball #SethuFC #football #Sports #Club #League#ThangaThamizhachigal #GirlPower #ShePower #Thamizhachida #தமிழச்சிடா #iwl #shillong #tamilachida #madurai pic.twitter.com/FLSEcXz1LT— Sethu FC (@Sethufc_) March 29, 2018
Then, in the 17th minute Sethu FC scored almost against the run of play. Sabina Khatun from Bangladesh smashed home the opener. Fazila and Sanathopki combined well but were unable to get through. Sabina almost doubled the lead in the 37th minute but her shot was blocked out by Rumpa.
The last attempt of the half again went to Sethu but Rumpa was on hand to make the save. The second half too began in the same manner as the first as Fazila forced a save off Sowmiya in the 48th. Although the momentum shifted dramatically soon after as Sethu FC drove forward.
Here's the playing 11 for our match against @GokulamKeralaFC. Our 2-0 victory saw Sowmiya earn the Player of the Match Award@IndianFootball#SethuFC #football#ThangaThamizhachigal #GirlPower #ShePower #Thamizhachida #தமிழச்சிடா #iwl #shillong #tamilachida #madurai pic.twitter.com/WlcYWOqQJQ— Sethu FC (@Sethufc_) March 29, 2018
Indumathi and Sabina along with Manisha troubled the Gokulam backline. They had a chance to double their lead in the 72nd minute but Manish bundled her shot. The goal did arrive and in the 86th minute when Manisha latched on to Sabina's ball to drive it home.
Sethu FC will now take on Rising Student's Club on Monday (April 2) while Gokulam Kerala FC face Indira Gandhi Academy SE.
Source: AIFF Release
