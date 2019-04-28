Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Inter 1 Juventus 1: Ronaldo hits 600th club goal

By Opta
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 600th career club goal
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 600th career club goal

Milan, April 28: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 600th career club goal to earn Serie A champions Juventus a 1-1 draw in their Derby d'Italia clash with Inter at San Siro on Saturday (April 27).

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

The Portuguese superstar hit the milestone in the 62nd minute, rescuing his side after they fell behind to Radja Nainggolan's stunning early strike.

Wojciech Szczesny could perhaps have done more to keep out Nainggolan's first-half effort, which put Inter on course for a win that would have boosted their top-three hopes.

1
1011529

But Ronaldo struck to ensure Juve, who celebrated an eighth successive Scudetto last week with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, dodged just a third league defeat of the campaign.

Juve were rattled by Inter's fast start to the match, falling behind inside seven minutes when Nainggolan thumped a scooped pass from Matteo Politano into the back of the net from 25 yards.

Szczesny failed to keep out the strike despite getting an arm to it, but he responded well by denying Mauro Icardi and Stefan de Vrij in the space of 20 seconds, the latter wasting a free header from six yards out.

Juve, whose only on target shot in the first half came from a Leonardo Bonucci drive in the opening minute, would have been further behind at the break had Blaise Matuidi not made a vital block to prevent Icardi firing home.

The visitors hit back just after the hour mark as Ronaldo picked out the bottom-right corner with a crisp drive after being teed up by a Miralem Pjanic backheel.

Ivan Perisic and substitute Joao Mario had shots saved in the final 10 minutes but neither team - Pjanic was kept out for Juve beforehand - found a way through in an end-to-end conclusion to the match.

What does it mean? Inter fail to tighten grip on third

The three points were there for the taking from Inter's perspective, but they had to settle for a draw.

Roma's 3-0 win over Cagliari earlier in the day means they closed to within four points of Luciano Spalletti's side, and AC Milan and Atalanta could reduce that to just two if they win their games in hand.

Ronaldo hits landmark goal

On the back of his blank against Fiorentina it looked like being another frustrating match for Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner fired over from 20 yards in his only sight of goal in the first half and then had a shot blocked by De Vrij early in the second. However, he found a way through after exchanging passes with Pjanic to end his wait for a 600th club goal.

Szczesny fails to make his case

There has been talk that Juve will turn to David de Gea to replace Szczesny ahead of next season. The Polish keeper hardly covered himself in glory with his attempt to keep out Nainggolan's opener, as well struck as it was, and it may speed up the process of bringing in a new high-profile number one.

What's next?

Inter travel to strugglers Udinese next Saturday (May 4), while Juve face local rivals Torino at Allianz Stadium on Friday (May 3).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 1 - 0 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue