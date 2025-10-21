Inter Milan's Cristian Chivu Urges Team To Embrace Champions League Aspirations

Arteta Confident Arsenal Can Go All The Way This Season Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Inter Milan's manager, Cristian Chivu, has emphasised the importance of not underestimating Union Saint-Gilloise in their upcoming Champions League match. Despite this caution, he insists that the team must aim high in the competition. Inter will face Union Saint-Gilloise at Lotto Park on Tuesday before a crucial Serie A match against Napoli this weekend.

Inter Milan has bounced back from early-season setbacks against Udinese and Juventus by securing six consecutive wins across all competitions. This winning streak includes two Champions League victories over Ajax and Slavia Prague, placing them fourth in the league-phase standings. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in both matches but have yet to achieve three consecutive shutouts in a single European Cup/Champions League campaign.

Chivu remains optimistic about Inter's prospects, especially after reaching two Champions League finals in recent seasons, albeit without winning. "We've always said it, we have an obligation to think big," Chivu stated. He highlighted the club's support and stressed the need for consistent performance across all competitions while maintaining enthusiasm and avoiding mistakes.

Inter faces a setback with striker Marcus Thuram unavailable for the Belgium clash due to injury. Thuram has been instrumental this season, scoring five goals in nine appearances. His absence opens opportunities for Ange-Yoan Bonny or Francesco Pio Esposito to step up. When questioned about his choice between the two, Chivu remarked, "For me, there are no starters. I've been saying it for months."

A positive development for Inter is Lautaro Martinez's availability after recovering from a cold that saw him substituted during their 1-0 victory over Roma. Martinez is currently tied as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League 2025 with 10 goals from nine matches. His impressive shot conversion rate of 48% leads players who have attempted 10 or more shots since January.

Martinez's Milestones and Team Contributions

Lautaro Martinez is on the verge of equalling Ivan Cordoba's record of 60 European Cup/UEFA Champions League appearances for Inter Milan. Only Javier Zanetti (97) and Esteban Cambiasso (62) have more appearances for the club in these competitions. Chivu confirmed Martinez's fitness: "Lautaro is fine, and has not had any more problems than the ones he had before Roma."

Despite Thuram's absence affecting their perfect Champions League record aspirations, Chivu remains confident in his squad depth. "I trust all the players I have available; everyone can play from the start," he noted. This belief underscores his satisfaction with having a strong group capable of contributing significantly to their journey.

According to Opta's supercomputer analysis, Inter holds a 5% chance of clinching their first European title since 2009-10, ranking ninth among contenders. While challenges remain, Chivu is determined to lead his team towards success by leveraging their current form and depth of talent effectively throughout this demanding period.