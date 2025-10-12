PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan qualify for Top Eight after easy win against Thalaivas

Dortmund May Be Without Serhou Guirassy For Upcoming Bundesliga Clash With Bayern Munich

Portugal Secures 1-0 Victory Over Republic Of Ireland Thanks To Neves' Last-Minute Goal

Italy Maintains Perfect Record Under Gattuso With 3-1 Victory Against Estonia In World Cup Qualifying

Norway And Spain Recognised As Europe's Leading Teams By Israel Coach After Haaland's Hat-Trick

Football Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Live Streaming: Where to Watch MLS Match on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 4:10 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Inter Miami welcome Atlanta United to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for a crucial 2025 MLS regular-season clash on October 11.

Inter Miami, currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, are looking to consolidate their playoff positioning with a win. The Herons come off a resounding 4-1 victory against New England Revolution, highlighting their potent offensive ability, averaging over 2 goals per game at home.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United face a tough challenge as they are struggling this season, placed 14th in the league and winless in their last five matches. Their recent away form has been poor, and they will need to improve defensively and offensively to contend with Miami's attacking threat.

Both teams have experienced significant player absences due to international duties, adding an element of unpredictability. Inter Miami will miss several key players, including Lionel Messi, who is on international duty with Argentina. Despite this, they have players like Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba available. Atlanta United also miss notable players like Miguel Almirón and others for the same reason but rely on striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and Jamal Thiare to spark their attack.

Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari, Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Luján, Tomás Avilés, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul, Rodríguez, Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Atlanta United: Hibbert, Gordon, Gregersen, Berrocal, Chong-Qui, Amador, Tristan Muyumba, Adyn Torres, Alzate, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Jamal Thiare

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Live Streaming: Where to Watch MLS Match on TV and Online?

Where Can I Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United on TV in India?

The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will not be available on television in India.

Where to Live Stream Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in India?

The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match will be streamed live on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass at 5 am IST on Sunday.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match live on Apple TV at 12:30 am BST on Sunday..

Where Can I Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in Canada?

The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United fixture can be streamed live on Apple TV, with coverage starting at 7:30 pm ET.

How to Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in the USA?

Viewers in the USA can stream the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match live on Apple TV. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

How to Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in Australia?

In Australia, the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United fixture will be available for live streaming on Apple TV from 10:30 am Australia time on Sunday.

Where to Watch Minnesota vs Miami MLS Match in MENA Countries?

Apple TV will provide live streaming of the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match in MENA regions. The match will be accessible in Saudi Arabia at 2:30 am KSA on Sunday and in the UAE at 3:30 am UAE time on Sunday.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS Match in Brazil?

In Brazil, the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match can be watched live on Apple TV at 8:30 pm Brazil time on Saturday.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS Match in Nigeria?

Fans in Nigeria can stream the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match live on Apple TV at 12:30 am WAT on Sunday.