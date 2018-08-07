Inter Milan plot move for Luka Modric

Bengaluru, August 7: While their signings have been mere future prospects for the seasons to come, Real Madrid’s departures from the first team has been a big blow. While Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence is almost irreplaceable, Theo Hernandez is close to a loan move to Real Sociedad. And previous week, another shock came when Inter Milan suggested their interest in Luka Modric and the Croatian was apparently open for a switch to San Siro.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had a meeting with Modric, and shut down all rumours claiming that Modric can be lured away from Bernabeu if clubs are ready to meet his €750 million buy-out clause. This effectively meant such a deal would be impossible to crack, considering the modest figures that Inter Milan had initially planned for the World Cup Golden Ball winner.
Initially, Inter had planned a €15 million loan move for Modric, with an option to make the deal permanent next summer for an additional €25 million. However, this offer was outrightly rejected by Real Madrid who view their star midfielder way higher than this deal.
Corriere dello Sport now claims that Inter are ready to hand the 32- year-old Croatia captain a much more lucrative double deal. A four-year contract at the San Siro - and, at the end of that deal, the opportunity to finish his career at Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning with a massive pay upgrade to his name. Suning Holdings Group are also the Nerazzurri's majority shareholders.
Last month, Italy international striker Eder made such a move, swapping the Serie A club for Suning after two and a half seasons in Milan. Inter boss Luciano Spalletti was too excited with this move, saying that he continues to dream of this with the fans. But Julen Lopetegui was firm in saying that Modric is staying with Real Madrid and going nowhere this summer.
Modric enters his seventh season as a Real Madrid player this campaign and has cemented himself as a key figure in the squad.