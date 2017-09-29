Inter Milan president confirms interest in Mesut Ozil

Milan, Sep 29: Inter Milan president, Erick Thohir, has openly confirmed that his club is weighing up a bid for Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil.
Ozil moved to the Emirates London back in 2013 from Real Madrid for then club record fee and the midfielder is currently in his last year of his Arsenal contract and is free to speak to foreign clubs from January.
But the 28-year-old midfielder is being heavily linked with a move to the San Siro since the January transfer window and it is believed that the Italian giants are targeting the creative playmaker to bolster their squad.
Inter might have to pay a hefty fee if they are to attract Ozil away from Arsenal in January, however, if they can wait till next year, a contract offer can be signed earlier.
And now Inter’s minority owner, Thohir, has made it clear that a deal for Ozil is being considered in their board and an approach for the midfielder in January is a possibility.
'He is definitely one of those players we are looking at but the last January signings of Podolski and Shaqiri proves winter signings can fail to live up to expectations,’ Thohir said.
Apart from Inter, Arsenal's rival Manchester United are also believed to be interested in luring the player to Old Trafford on a free transfer next season where he can rejoin his former Madrid manager Jose Mourinho.
However, all these hopes can be swept away if the Gunners can tie him up to a new contract and according to Wenger's earlier statement, Ozil's approval of a new contract will happen before January.
German international also has symbolized a number of times that he is happy in London and told earlier that he wants is to remain at Arsenal, however, it now remains to be seen if he can go by own statement or not in the coming days.