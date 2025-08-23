English Edition
Inter Missed Opportunity To Sign Ademola Lookman From Atalanta, Claims Christian Vieri

Christian Vieri criticises Inter Milan for not pursuing Ademola Lookman from Atalanta. Lookman's impressive performance last season included 15 goals and a hat-trick in the Europa League final.

By

Christian Vieri believes Inter made a misstep by not securing Ademola Lookman from Atalanta. Lookman, who netted 15 goals and assisted five times in Serie A last season, was pivotal in Atalanta's Europa League triumph over Bayer Leverkusen in 2024. Despite his transfer request to join Inter, the club reportedly lost interest.

Vieri, having played for both clubs, expressed to La Gazzetta dello Sport that Lookman is a formidable player. "Lookman is devastating. I would have tried to sign him until the very end because he's one of the strongest players in Europe and would have made the team even stronger," he stated. The Nigerian international spent much of the summer pushing for a move to Inter.

Vieri Urges Inter to Sign Lookman from Atalanta

Atalanta will begin their Serie A campaign against Pisa on Sunday under new manager Ivan Juric. Juric took over after Gian Piero Gasperini left for Roma. Historically, Atalanta has been strong starters, winning their last seven opening league matches with an aggregate score of 21-5 and maintaining clean sheets in the last three.

Only Fiorentina and AC Milan have better records for consecutive opening wins in Serie A history. Fiorentina achieved nine straight victories between 1966 and 1974, while AC Milan managed ten between 1987 and 1996.

The decision by Inter not to pursue Lookman further could impact their squad strength this season. Meanwhile, Atalanta aims to continue their impressive opening match streak as they kick off under new leadership.

Story first published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 19:05 [IST]
