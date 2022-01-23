Inter 2-1 Venezia: Late Dzeko winner gets Nerazzurri out of jail

Milan, January 23: Edin Dzeko scored a dramatic late winner as Inter came from behind to defeat Venezia 2-1 at San Siro on Saturday (January 22).
Simone Inzaghi's men looked destined to drop points at home in Serie A for only the third time since October 2020 but Dzeko – who was previously wasteful – delivered the goods at the end.
Thomas Henry had put Venezia in front against the run of play with an excellent header, before Nicolo Barella ensured Inter went into the break level.
The Nerazzurri piled the pressure on in the second half but their efforts seemed set to be for little until Dzeko nodded in a 90th-minute winner.
Despite an utterly dominant start, Inter found themselves trailing with 19 minutes on the clock as Henry headed Ethan Ampadu's cross in off the crossbar.
Inter eventually responded just before half-time, Barella prodding home from close range after Luca Lezzerini parried Ivan Perisic's volley, the goal counting despite a VAR check relating to a collision between Dzeko and Henry in the build-up.
Another spill from Lezzerini just before the hour should have gifted Inter the lead, but Dzeko stabbed over from point-blank range on the follow-up.
Federico Dimarco then forced a solid save from Lezzerini with a free-kick drilled towards the bottom-left corner.
Inter finally rescued the points right at the end, Denzel Dumfries' wonderful cross teeing up Dzeko for a header that broke Venetian hearts.