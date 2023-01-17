Is Martin Odegaard the best Premier League player so far this season?

Arsenal have been enjoying a phenomenal run of form this season and are looking absolutely unbeatable in recent weeks.
The Gunners are leading the Premier League table at the moment with a pretty comfortable eight-point cushion over Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta's side secured a 2-0 win over their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 15th January and look to be cruising their way towards the title.
A player who deserves plenty of credit for turning Arsenal's fortunes around is fleet-footed playmaker Martin Odegaard. The 24-year-old was handed the armband by Mikel Arteta at the start of the season following Alexandre Lacazette's exit from the club. While many raised their eyebrows at the decision, it has proven to be a huge turning point for the Gunners as the Norwegian has led his club by an example.
Martin Odegaard is having an incredible season 👏 pic.twitter.com/RJjPLux1zz— Premier League (@premierleague) January 16, 2023