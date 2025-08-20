Isak Expresses Desire To Leave Newcastle United After Accusations Of Broken Promises

Asia Cup 2025: Four India squad players who may not get a place in T20 World Cup side if they Fail in Asia Cup

Alexander Isak has publicly declared his intention to leave Newcastle United due to broken promises from the club. He emphasised that trust has been lost, making it difficult for the relationship to continue. This situation adds pressure ahead of their next Premier League match against Liverpool. Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Alexander Isak has publicly expressed his wish to depart from Newcastle United, accusing the club of not honouring promises about his future. This situation has been a major topic during Newcastle's pre-season. Liverpool made a bid of £110 million plus add-ons for Isak, which was rejected after he expressed interest in exploring a move.

During Newcastle's tour of Asia, Isak trained with his former team, Real Sociedad, and missed their goalless Premier League opener against Aston Villa. Eddie Howe, Newcastle's manager, recently mentioned that the ongoing situation is unhealthy and has negatively impacted team morale. Anthony Gordon also acknowledged the challenge it posed.

On Tuesday, Isak broke his silence regarding the situation after being named in the 2024-25 PFA Premier League Team of the Season. He chose not to attend the awards ceremony in Manchester. In his statement, Isak said: "I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024-25. First and foremost, I want to thank my team-mates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way."

He further explained his absence from the ceremony: "I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there." Isak continued by addressing rumours: "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors."

Isak highlighted broken promises as a key issue: "The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading." He emphasised that trust had been lost: "When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue." He concluded by stating that change would benefit everyone involved.

Before Newcastle's Premier League opener, Howe admitted that Isak's future was beyond his control and stressed he only wanted players committed to the squad. Last season, Isak scored 23 Premier League goals, helping Newcastle secure Champions League qualification. This achievement made him their first player since Alan Shearer in 2001-02 to reach such a milestone.

Isak's Impact at Newcastle

Isak etched his name into club history by scoring first in their EFL Cup final win over Liverpool. In total, he has netted 54 goals and provided nine assists in 86 Premier League matches for Newcastle. Only Alan Shearer (148) has scored more for the Magpies in this competition.

The uncertainty surrounding Isak's future adds significance to Newcastle's upcoming Premier League match against Liverpool at St James' Park on Monday.