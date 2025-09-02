PAK vs AFG Live Streaming Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-Afghanistan Match Online And On TV In Pakistan, India, Afghanistan

Football Alexander Isak Thanks Newcastle United For Three Memorable Years Following Liverpool Transfer Alexander Isak has thanked Newcastle United for an unforgettable three years after completing a British-record transfer to Liverpool. He reflects on his time at the club and their shared successes. Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

-myKhel Team

Alexander Isak has completed a significant transfer to Liverpool, marking a new chapter in his career. The Swedish forward signed a six-year contract with the Premier League champions for a record-breaking fee of £125 million. This move follows his departure from Newcastle United, where he had spent three memorable years.

Isak's time at Newcastle was marked by notable achievements. He played 109 matches, scoring 62 goals and assisting 10 times. His contributions were pivotal in helping the club secure their first major trophy in 70 years, with Isak scoring the decisive goal in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool.

Newcastle United quickly moved to fill the void left by Isak's departure. They signed Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart and Yoane Wissa from Brentford. These acquisitions aim to strengthen their squad following Isak's exit.

The transfer saga saw some tension as Isak refused to play for Newcastle, pushing for a move to Liverpool after an initial bid of £110 million was rejected. He claimed that promises regarding his transfer were not honoured by the club.

Isak's arrival at Anfield is part of Liverpool's extensive summer spending spree, which has surpassed £400 million. This includes breaking their own transfer record with Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and acquiring Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Since joining English football in August 2022 from Real Sociedad, Isak has been prolific. Only Erling Haaland (85) and Mohamed Salah (65) have scored more Premier League goals than Isak (54). His shot conversion rate is also impressive, ranking just behind Chris Wood and Haaland among players with over 80 appearances since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Isak's Farewell Message

Upon leaving Newcastle, Isak shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: "I want to express my gratitude to my team-mates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together," he stated. "Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs."

The striker expressed immense gratitude for his time at Newcastle and highlighted their shared accomplishments. He emphasised how they reached new heights together by qualifying for the Champions League and winning a long-awaited trophy.

This transfer marks a significant moment in both Isak's career and Liverpool's ongoing efforts to strengthen their squad with top talent from around Europe.