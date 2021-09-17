Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Isco heading towards Real Madrid exit: Two clubs keeping a close eye

By

Bengaluru, Sep 17: Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon could be on his way out of the Spanish capital this winter as according to recent rumours, the player is 'unhappy' with his current role in the side.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at Madrid in the recent seasons. He barely played under former manager Zidane last season. New manager Ancelotti although has seemingly integrated him more in the first-team squad.

He has been handed two starts in the first four La Liga matches of the new campaign. However, that is due to the unavailability of other midfield options and as things stand, he is merely a backup choice.

Now things seem to have reached a head for the player, who is now pushing for an exit. The Spanish midfielder only has a year left in his deal and as per the latest rumours, he could seek a Bosman transfer in January. However, Real Madrid may not wait for that opportunity and there is a big possibility they could cash in on him even for a cut-price deal in the winter window.

This situation reportedly has alerted two Serie A giants- AC Milan and Juventus who reportedly are tracking the situation.

AC Milan

Milan failed to sign a permanent replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu in the summer transfer window and are still looking for a midfield addition. Moreover, with the uncertainty surrounding Franck Kessie's future, getting a midfielder makes sense and Isco who could be available for a cut-price deal could be a great inclusion in that aspect.

Juventus

The Old Lady however reportedly are trying to make big changes in the midfield options gradually. New manager Allegri reportedly is not satisfied with any of Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie and Arthur and ready to make some changes in that section with some ins and outs.

In that aspect, it is not too surprising to see them keeping a close eye on Isco's situation. Although, it remains to be seen if they look to get him in January or wait to sign him for free next summer.

Comments

MORE ISCO NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 17, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments