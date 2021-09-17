Isco heading towards Real Madrid exit: Two clubs keeping a close eye

Bengaluru, Sep 17: Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon could be on his way out of the Spanish capital this winter as according to recent rumours, the player is 'unhappy' with his current role in the side.
The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at Madrid in the recent seasons. He barely played under former manager Zidane last season. New manager Ancelotti although has seemingly integrated him more in the first-team squad.
He has been handed two starts in the first four La Liga matches of the new campaign. However, that is due to the unavailability of other midfield options and as things stand, he is merely a backup choice.
Now things seem to have reached a head for the player, who is now pushing for an exit. The Spanish midfielder only has a year left in his deal and as per the latest rumours, he could seek a Bosman transfer in January. However, Real Madrid may not wait for that opportunity and there is a big possibility they could cash in on him even for a cut-price deal in the winter window.
Milan
failed
to
sign
a
permanent
replacement
for
Hakan
Calhanoglu
in
the
summer
transfer
window
and
are
still
looking
for
a
midfield
addition.
Moreover,
with
the
uncertainty
surrounding
Franck
Kessie's
future,
getting
a
midfielder
makes
sense
and
Isco
who
could
be
available
for
a
cut-price
deal
could
be
a
great
inclusion
in
that
aspect.
Juventus
The Old Lady however reportedly are trying to make big changes in the midfield options gradually. New manager Allegri reportedly is not satisfied with any of Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie and Arthur and ready to make some changes in that section with some ins and outs.
In that aspect, it is not too surprising to see them keeping a close eye on Isco's situation. Although, it remains to be seen if they look to get him in January or wait to sign him for free next summer.