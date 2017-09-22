ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos strengthen team by signing three Indian players

New Delhi, Sep 22: Indian Premier League side Delhi Dynamos have signed three Indian players within one week for the upcoming fourth season of the franchise-based league.
The Delhi based side has signed U-19 stars Kishan Singh Thongam and Jayananda Singh Moirangthem on a permanent basis whereas acquired the service of Chennai City FC winger S. Nandha Kumar on loan for the remainder of the season.
The U19 Indian stars are currently competing at SAFF U-18 Championships in Bhutan and will join the team next month whereas the Chennai winger will join the team when Dynamos will come back from their pre-season tour in Spain.
Nandha Kumar scored two goals from the six games last season for Chennai City in the I-League and also has piled his trade in the India u-23 team that played two friendly games with the Singapore u-23 team in last July.
Jayananda is a product of AIFF academy and DSK Shivajians and participated for both the Indian U14 and U16 sides. He was also part of the squad that won U-16 SAFF Championships.
The youngster is a versatile player and can play in all the positions in the defence. On the other hand, youngster Kishan Singh is a left back and represented the India U-14, U-15, U-16 level, winning the same U-16 SAFF Championships with fellow compatriot Jayananda.
After signing both the U19 future stars, director Rohan Sharma expressed his delight and suggested that he is happy to give youngsters a chance to shine in his team.
"I'd like to extend my warmest greetings to Jayananda and Kishan, these two players have a lot of potential and I'm happy they have chosen Delhi Dynamos to be their new club. We hope we can help Jayananda and Kishan grow and develop into the next Indian superstars," Delhi Dynamos Director, Rohan Sharma said.
Delhi Dynamos are currently on their pre-season tour in Spain and played their first match yesterday which resulted in a 5-2 defeat against third-tier Spanish club Atletico Astorga.