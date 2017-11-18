ISL 2017: Fanai, Isaac look to make a mark with FC Pune City

Pune, Nov 18: Two of the many new faces of FC Pune City this season - Isaac Vanmalsawma and Lalchhuanmawia Fanai - are raring to make a mark in the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).
While Fanai has the ISL experience playing for Mumbai City FC, Isaac will make his debut in the tour as he enters the field donning the FC Pune City jersey.
FC Pune City begin their season against Delhi Dynamos FC on November 22 in Pune and Marcelinho and Marcos Tebar will look to turn the tables on their former sides.
Fanai believes the foreigners in the team have been very impressive and bring a lot of experience to the side.
"They guide us during our training sessions and ensure we grow in our game every passing day, something that our coach also emphasises on," said the left-back.
Making his pro debut in 2012-13 I-League season for Shillong Lajong, Fanai moved to Bengaluru FC in 2014-15 season when the club won Federation Cup and finished second in the I-League.
Similarly, Isaac began his professional career with Shillong Lajong in 2015. His exploits in the midfield for Shillong Lajong last season prompted India coach Stephen Constantine to invite him for the national camp for the Asian Cup qualifiers.
"As this is my first ISL, for me getting an opportunity to play will be my first aim. If I play, I will make sure I play better than what I have played in past every single time I enter the pitch.
"Everyone in the team is also aiming to do the same so that we can achieve our goals because it will be the overall team's performance and not of any individual that will make a difference," explained Isaac.