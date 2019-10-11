Football
ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC Team preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, stats, prediction

By
Bengaluru, October 11: Bengaluru FC are the defending champions of the Indian Super League (ISL) and they are one of the most successful and consistent side of the league as well. They will begin the 2019-20 campaign with a match against NorthEast United on October 21.

Here's MyKhel looks at the Bengaluru FC (BFC) squad and other aspects of the team ahead of the new season.

1. Strength

The continuity is their biggest strength. They have some wonderful players like Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Rino Anto, Gurpreet Sandhu Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Erik Paartalu etc, who have been with the team for a while now and the new players tap in their experience. The BFC have used the veteran players as the core unit. And under coach Carles Cuadrat they have transformed into a formidable unit home and away.

2. Weakness

The champions offer no weakness at first sight. But if some of the frontline players go off colour, then some of the younger, newer players will be put under pressure. Can they handle the big league pressure? BFC's success could depend on that. Also, their defence has a new look with only Rino Anto the player with big match experience.

3. The stats

2013-14: I League: Winner. 2014-15: I League: Runners-up, 2015-16: I-League: Winner. 2016-17: I League: 4th. 2017-18: ISL: Runners-up. 2018-19: ISL: Winner.

4. The squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rino Anto, Albert Serran, Sairuat Kima, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Gursimrat Singh Gill.

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manuel Onwu, Udanta Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Edmund Lalrindika.

5. Players to watch out for

1. Sunil Chhetri, 2. Rino Anto, 3. Erik Paartalu, 4. Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

6. Prediction

The BFC have the wherewithal to defend their crown barring some really unfortunate sequence. A play-off berth is a certainty for them.

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
