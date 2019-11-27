Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Preview, Team News, Prediction, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, TV Info

By
Chennaiyin FC will host Odisha FC on Thursday. Credit: ISL Media
Chennaiyin FC will host Odisha FC on Thursday. Credit: ISL Media

Chennai, Nov. 27: A revitalised Chennaiyin FC will look to build some momentum when they take on Odisha FC in a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Thursday.

Chennaiyin FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC Team News

After remaining winless, and goalless, in their opening four games, the two-time champions defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1 in thrilling fashion, courtesy two late injury-time goals from strikers Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis.

Head coach John Gregory will hope that the dramatic nature of the result serves as a shot in their arm and rejuvenate their fortunes. He will also hope that their profligacy in front of goal will be a thing of past now.

Although they dominated Hyderabad throughout the game on Monday, the goals came in only at the death. While they were rewarded for their persistence, they also failed to convert the ample opportunities which came their way.

"I've never had any doubts about my strikers. They score every day in training. I knew a lot about the two of them and their ability before they came here. They showed it in practice matches, but it was not happening in the ISL. It was worrying. But they both showed their quality against Hyderabad. I never lost my belief in them. Hopefully, there's many more to come," said Gregory.

The focus will certainly be on winger Lallianzuala Chhangte as he spent a season under the tutelage of Josep Gombau before choosing to switch to Chennai. Odisha FC have replaced Chhangte with Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who has provided as many as three assists this season.

Odisha FC Team News

Odisha FC Team News

Odisha FC too have only managed to register one win from their five matches. In each of their games, they have dominated possession statistics and played an exuberant brand of football which has not always yielded the best result.

While their defence has shown a lot of improvement from last year, they are coming off two consecutive goalless draws. But Gombau is not a worried man.

"The most important thing is to create chances. If you create, you will score at some point. We work on training, improving our crossing and finishing. We have scored six goals in five games which is not a bad number. We have not scored in the last two matches but hopefully, we can score early," he said.

Xisco Hernandez could be handed a start in Chennai in order to further boost their creative output.

Gombau also chose to field his foreign players in the outfield as opposed to having Francisco Dorronsorro in between the sticks in the previous game against ATK. Although Arshdeep Singh gave a decent account of himself, it will be interesting to see if the Spaniard continues to pick his foreigners in the outfield.

Prediction:

Prediction:

Chennaiyin have just four points from five games while Odisha have five to their name. A win on Thursday is critical to both teams. While a draw would be likely, hosts Chennai, who are on a high after registering their first win of the season, will look to notch up another win in front of the home crowd on Thursday.

Probable Line-ups:

Probable Line-ups:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

Match Info:

Match Info:

Chennaiyin FC will host Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday (Nov. 28) at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: NOR 2 - 2 MUM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 21:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue