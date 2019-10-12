ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Team Preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, prediction

Strength
One of the most consistent teams in ISL, FC Goa have come a long way since their semifinal appearance in the inaugural edition.
Two finals and as many semifinal appearances in five editions of the tournament bears testimony to the Gaurs' credentials.
The Goans always play an attacking brand of football and two-time Golden Boot winner Ferran Corominas epitomises just that. Sergio Lobera, who is coaching the club for the third season is a hard taskmaster who can get the best out of the team
Weakness
It looks as though they are always weighed down by expectations, especially in the crunch games. An inability to close out the big matches have been their bane, a classic example being the 2018-19 final against Bengaluru FC in which they dominated only to lose the plot in the end.
The Super Cup triumph which followed the ISL final defeat may have helped Goans end the title drought, but it remains to be seen if they can carry the momentum into ISL.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar
Defenders: Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade
Midfielders: Hugo Adnan Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Seiminlen Doungel, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Telem Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai
Forwards: Ferran Corominas Telechea "Coro", Manvir Singh, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco
Prediction
A sure bet for a play-off berth, FC Goa have it inn them to go the distance, After having perilously come close to their maiden title last season, Goa would definitely want to nail it this time.
Players to watch
Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Mandar Rao Desai.
Stats
2018-19: Runners-up
2017-18: Semifinals
2016: Eighth
2015: Runners-up
2014: Semifinal