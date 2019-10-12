Football
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Team Preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, prediction

FC Goa
FC Goa is co-owned by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, October 12: FC Goa came within striking distance of clinching their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) crown last year before faltering at the final hurdle.

The Gaurs, who are co-owned by Indian cricket captian Virat Kohli, begin their campaign with a home match against Chennaiyin FC on October 23 and will be eyeing one step higher this time.

Here, myKhel.com looks at the pros and cons of the Goa squad while also analysing their title chances.

Strength

One of the most consistent teams in ISL, FC Goa have come a long way since their semifinal appearance in the inaugural edition.

Two finals and as many semifinal appearances in five editions of the tournament bears testimony to the Gaurs' credentials.

The Goans always play an attacking brand of football and two-time Golden Boot winner Ferran Corominas epitomises just that. Sergio Lobera, who is coaching the club for the third season is a hard taskmaster who can get the best out of the team

Weakness

It looks as though they are always weighed down by expectations, especially in the crunch games. An inability to close out the big matches have been their bane, a classic example being the 2018-19 final against Bengaluru FC in which they dominated only to lose the plot in the end.

The Super Cup triumph which followed the ISL final defeat may have helped Goans end the title drought, but it remains to be seen if they can carry the momentum into ISL.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar

Defenders: Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade

Midfielders: Hugo Adnan Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Seiminlen Doungel, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Telem Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai

Forwards: Ferran Corominas Telechea "Coro", Manvir Singh, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco

Prediction

A sure bet for a play-off berth, FC Goa have it inn them to go the distance, After having perilously come close to their maiden title last season, Goa would definitely want to nail it this time.

Players to watch

Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Mandar Rao Desai.

Stats

2018-19: Runners-up

2017-18: Semifinals

2016: Eighth

2015: Runners-up

2014: Semifinal

Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
