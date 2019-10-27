ISL 2019-20: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, Head-to-Head, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Probable XI, Team News, TV Info

Head-to-Head
BFC hold the edge over the Goa team. The scales are heavily tilted in the Bengaluru team’s favour in the head-to-head record. The teams have met on five occasions in the past and the Blues have emerged victorious on four occasions, while Goa has defeated them only once. The two teams have never played out a draw.
FC Goa Team news
While it was Bengaluru’s first-ever ISL title, the result was nothing short of heartbreak for FC Goa who lost their second ISL final in as many attempts.
“The loss in the final is in the past. I am very proud of my players who played in the final as they performed well. I hope in the next match we perform as good as we did in the final. We have to improve defending in set-pieces (Bheke scored from a corner),” said Goa head coach Sergio Lobera.
With the crux of their squad unchanged, Goa and Bengaluru could most possibly be the teams to beat as the new season rolls along. The teams are beacons of consistency and have set the bar high for the other ISL clubs in recent years.
Bengaluru FC Team News
“We know that Goa is always a big challenge because they have a wonderful team. They have been with the same team for a long time. It will be an interesting game. It is very early in the season and the points are important, but the season is still young,” said Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat.
Last-year's finalists
It is no wonder that the clash between the two clubs has assumed the top billing in ISL, given the quality of football both teams play.
Goa has already set an ominous tone after a 3-0 dismantling of Chennaiyin FC in their season opener.
Bengaluru, on the other hand, could only muster a goalless draw against NorthEast United FC in their season opener. However, considering the number of chances they created against the Highlanders, it is only a matter of time before they assume their imperious self.
Goa attack vs BFC defence
However, the battle to watch out for will be the one between the Goa attack and the Bengaluru defence. Lobera’s team have the ability to score at will, with the kind of firepower they possess in the likes of all-time ISL topscorer Ferran Corominas, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh.
“I want to continue the improvement and the difference that was between Goa and Bengaluru two, three years ago, (has been diminished) as we have improved. For us, it is a big challenge as I think Bengaluru is the best team in the league,” said Lobera.
The hosts will have to be wary of not getting caught out on the break against a swift Bengaluru attack which will make the role of Ahmed Jahouh, returning to the side after suspension, all the more important.
Prediction:
As the two hotshots of the league spar on Monday, sparks will most certainly fly. Both Goa and Bengaluru will look to lay down the marker for the season with a statement win against a direct rival for the ultimate prize. The Blues have the better head-to-head and hold the edge over Goa. But both teams at equal footing, they can play out their first ever draw on Monday.
Probable Line-ups:
FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Manuel Onwu, Sunil Chhetri
Match Info:
The Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match will kick off at 7:30pm IST on Monday (Oct. 28)
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Hotstar and Jio TV
Source: (With inputs from ISL Media Press Release)