Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, TV Info

By
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, TV Info

Goa, Dec. 21: FC Goa will be out to reclaim their spot at the summit of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) when they take on Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Goa are currently in second spot with 15 points from eight games, while Odisha are seventh with nine points.

Sunday will see two Spanish tacticians, Sergio Lobera and Josep Gombau, who like to see their teams hog possession go head-to-head. It should make for an interesting tussle in the middle of the park between two sets of technically-proficient players.

FC Goa Team News

FC Goa Team News

“I think it is important to keep possession and have the ball as much as possible. We did not have the ball too much in the last few matches. Odisha are playing very well. I saw their matches and they are a good side,” said Lobera.

Goa are coming off a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over ATK in the previous game. Importantly, star forward Ferran Corominas returned from injury and got himself on the scoresheet as well.

The Spaniard will back his team’s attack to fire against a shaky Odisha defence. Goa have the second-best attacking record this season (15 goals). More interestingly, nine of those goals came from set-pieces and Odisha are very susceptible in dealing with them. Gombau’s side have conceded five goals from dead-ball situations.

Also, FC Goa have scored as many as five goals in the final quarter of matches while Odisha have a tendency to concede late.

Odisha FC Team News

Odisha FC Team News

Odisha FC will miss the services of midfielder Vinit Rai due to suspension. Bikramjit Singh is likely to be deputised alongside Marcos Tebar in the middle of the park as they look to take on the likes of Brandon Fernandes and Ahmed Jahouh.

FC Goa’s preference for possession-based attacking football leaves them vulnerable to being repeatedly caught with too many players committed in attack, something that Gombau will hope his pacy wingers can take advantage of. The likes of Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar and Xisco Hernandez will play key roles.

“It is important to have the ball against Goa. They like to have the ball and if they do not have it, they will suffer more. It is also important that we make not many mistakes as they have the quality to punish us. We have a gameplan. We have worked well. I hope it will be a good game. They will have to work a lot, if they have to beat us,” said Gombau.

Striker Aridane Santana will also be important for Odisha, having scored four goals this season and all of them have come away from home.

This is also a chance for Gombau to improve his record against top teams in the league. Odisha, who are coming off a win against bottom-placed Hyderabad, have won just one match against the current top-six teams this season (vs Mumbai City).

Prediction:

Prediction:

FC Goa will be the favourites when they host Odisha on Sunday. Moreover, the hosts will have Ferran Corominas in their ranks and that will boost their confidence. Odisha will hope to give the hosts a fight and pick up three points but it is likely that they will get a draw. In all likelihood, the hosts will pick up full three points and climb to the summit.

Probable Line-ups:

Probable Line-ups:

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas, Ahmed Jahouh

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Diawandou Diagne, Aridane Santana, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bikramjit Singh

Match Info:

Match Info:

Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live on Hostar & Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

More FC GOA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: HYD 1 - 1 ATK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 20:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue