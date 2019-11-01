ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Head-to-Head, Probable XI, Team News,TV

Hyderabad, November 1: Kerala Blasters will face Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2019-20 match on Saturday (November 2) and the edge is with two-time finalists Kerala Blasters. On the paper they appear the stronger team, but Hyderabad would bank on home support to stop the Kerala outfit and chalk up their first win of the season.
Here's the MyKhel preview and other match info.
1. Team News: Hyderabad FC
This will be their first home match of the season after conceding defeats in the first two ties of the season. They conceded eight goals while scoring just one, and that will tell you how awful their start was to the season. But on the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad would like to notch their first win and this is also their first home game of the season. Ashish Rai and L Ralte may get a look in after the team combination did not work in the previous games.
2. Team News: Kerala Blasters
The Blasters had a week-long rest and they might have pushed behind a disappointing lose to Mumbai FC in a home game. Now, they will be eager to come back to winning ways and coach Eelco Schattorie could hand Sahal Abdul Samad a start in the game. Sahal had missed a good portion of Blasters' season so far because of his national commitments, while KP Rahul too might get a place in the starting XI after an impressive effort against Mumbai in the last game.
3. Head to head
The Blasters and Hyderabad have never played against each other because this is the first season of the latter in the ISL. But Blasters had played Pune outfit, the team that has been disbanded this year for Hyderabad FC, and hold a big edge - 5 wins, 2 defeats and 3 draws.
4. Predicted line-up
Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Poojary Marko Stankovic, L Ralte, Marcelinho, Robin Singh.
Kerala Blasters: Bilal Khan, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mohammad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Jairo Rodriguez, Sergio Cidoncha, Moustapha Gning, Sahal Abdul Samad, K Prasanth, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
5. Prediction
Kerala Blasters hold all the aces against a Hyderabad side that has struggled to piece together a team outing in either of the matches. With Sahal Samad set to join them, Blasters would be looking for a dominant outing against Hyderabad unless Phil Brown's boys come up with a surprise.
6. Match info
The Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad match will start at 7.30 pm IST and will be aired on Star Sports Networks and Asianet Movies. There will be live streaming on HotStar.