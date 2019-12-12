Football
ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC, Chennaiyin FC match postponed due to unrest

Bengaluru, December 12: The Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, scheduled to be held at Guwahati on Thursday (December 12), has been postponed until further notice due to the ongoing unrest in the city.

"The ISL officials has been in consultation with the authorities concerned over the past 48 hours to determine the best course of action. The safety of fans, players and League staff is of paramount importance, which has led to this decision," a press release from the ISL officials stated.

"Further information regarding the match will be conveyed in due course," it added.

There has been widespread protest in the NorthEast regions against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill got through in Lok Sabha with an even bigger majority a couple of days earlier.

Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
