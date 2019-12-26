ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, TV Info

Odisha FC Team News
The Spanish coach will hope that a change of setting will turn their fortunes around and give them an impetus in their push for the play-off spots. Odisha, placed seventh on the table (9 points), have won just one out of their last six games and are coming off a demoralising 3-0 defeat against FC Goa.
"Yes, there is a chance (of reaching the playoffs). We have nine points and we have played nine games away. We are very excited to finally play at home. We now have three crucial games at home. Depending on how these three games go, we will know if we have a chance to get into the top-four or not. Jamshedpur is fourth in the table with 13 points. But if we beat them tomorrow, we will be just one point behind them," said a confident Gombau.
Odisha have been inconsistent in front of goal. They have drawn blanks in four out of their nine matches and the attack, led by Aridane Santana, needs to start converting chances if they are to make a push for a top-four spot.
The likes of Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandakumar Sekar have looked good but have failed to show consistency. The defence has caused alarms for Gombau. Odisha has scored joint second-lowest goals from set-pieces (2) and has conceded joint-highest goals from set-pieces (6).
Jamshedpur FC Team News
Clearly, set-piece is an area that Jamshedpur FC will look to utilise and hurt Odisha FC. But the Men of Steel have their own worries, especially in defence. They have struggled to keep hold of leads, winning only one out of three games where they were ahead at half-time. Moreover, seven out of the 11 goals conceded by Jamshedpur this season have come in the second half, something which Tiri and team will be looking to improve on.
Jamshedpur are also in a rut. They are winless in the last four matches and are placed fourth on the table (13 points) only because of a strong start to the campaign. However, a win on Friday will see them go level on points with third-placed Bengaluru FC.
Interestingly, Odisha have conceded more goals (10) in the second half than Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur have also failed to keep a single clean sheet in their last four matches.
"In our style, we don't care about defence or attack. We make a balance in both. We know the numbers but it is not a big deal for us. We don't have the offensive players to score many goals now and we have to improve. The essence of our football is to have the ball for more time and keep it. We will try to score more goals than the last few games but we don't care too much in defence," said a bullish Iriondo.
Star striker Sergio Castel is still doubtful for this match while Noe Acosta remains on the sidelines. Coach Antonio Iriondo will miss the services of influential midfielder Piti as well.
Prediction:
Both sides are plagued with similar issues to an extent but Odisha will be more desperate for the three points. Can the prospect of playing at home finally inspire them? The two teams could play out a draw when they face off at Odisha's home ground. Jamshedpur though will look to capitalise on Odisha's weak run and recover their campaign and collect full three points. Moreover, the last time the two sides faced off this side, Jamshedpur emerged the winners. But Odisha will look to capitalise on a depleted JFC.
Probable Line-ups:
Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Martin Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana
Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary
Match Info:
Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV
Source: ISL Media