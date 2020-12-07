ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru FC Team News
Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat knows his team is in for a tough match, but stated that he had all the confidence in his team's abilities.
"It's going to be a very tactical match because they are a very well-organised team," he said. "In three games, we have two clean sheets. I think we are showing a lot of consistency in defence. We look like a very well-organised team."
"During my time as Bengaluru coach, we have only lost one time against Chennai, we have never lost against Goa. What I mean is that it's very clear that we are a very consistent team with a clear plan. It's very difficult to play against us. At the same time, we know that we have room for improvement and that is what we are trying to do," Cuadrat said.
NorthEast United FC Team News
NEUFC coach Gerard Nus too is planning to play to his team's strengths and will not change the way they play on Tuesday.
"There are things that are principal to our style that we will not change because we believe in those. There are things that we will have to take into consideration regarding the opponents. So obviously it's a mix," he said.
NEUFC have never beaten their opponents in the league stage before and on current form, this is a great opportunity for Nus to set that record straight. But he is not underestimating his opponents despite their less-than-stellar start to the season.
"The truth is that Bengaluru won the title two years ago. They were in the playoffs last season. That tells you already how good they are. They're a massive side. I'm really concerned about the game tomorrow because we did not have a long time to prepare. We played two days ago. But it doesn't matter. That's the way it is and we are going to fight from the first minute till the last," he said.
BFC Team:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte.
Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang.
Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip.
NEUFC Team:
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhashish Roy
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz
Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela
Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhari Vadakkepeedika
Match Details:
Date: Dec 8th (Tuesday)
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV