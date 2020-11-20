ISL 2020-21: BFC and myFanPark partner to create exclusive experience for Indian football fans

Bengaluru, November 20: Bengaluru FC and myFanPark have announced a partnership to bring Indian football fans closer to the players during the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL), which is set to kick off behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ISL 2020-21 will kick off on Friday (November 20) with defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC.
While the season is set to kick off, this year the circumstances will prohibit fans from cheering for their team from the stands and players will miss engaging with fans from close quarters and travelling to various venues.
To bring the fans closers to action and make the season exciting, myFanPark has partnered with Bengaluru FC to create exclusive experiences for Indian football fans.
"Football is a great unifier on and off the field and this tournament comes at a time when we all need to feel connected more than ever before. We are happy to welcome myFanPark on board as a sponsor as it too recognises the power of connecting people no matter how distant they may seem," said Mandar Tamhane, CEO, JSW Bengaluru FC in an official statement.
"With this exciting partnership, myFanPark is delighted to work with BFC, as we jointly unlock a world of exciting fan experiences that will uplift inspire and delight football enthusiasts of all ages," said Joy Des Fountain, CEO of myFanPark.
Meanwhile, Shailendra Singh, the man who brought myFanPark to India added that it will be an unique experience for the fans and myFanPark are thrilled to strike a deal with BFC.
"Can you imagine the happiness of fans when they receive a message from or an opportunity for a special interaction with a superstar like Sunil Chhetri, midfielder Erik Paartalu or India's no. 1 goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu?
"We are in the business of creating memorable moments. To sponsor an iconic club like Bengaluru FC is a great honour and privilege and we look forward to cheering the players on to great heights during this season and beyond."
Bengaluru FC will open their ISL 2020-21 season against last year's league title winners, FC Goa on Sunday (November 22).