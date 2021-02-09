ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

Goa, Feb 9: Things just aren’t going Chennaiyin’s way in this Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season.
Their last game, a goalless draw against Bengaluru was the ninth time they had failed to score this season — the most by any team in this campaign.
Now, they find themselves in desperate need of results, if they aspire to reach the playoffs for the second straight time. At this stage, with plenty of other teams also fighting for the playoff spots, nothing less than a win each game will suffice for the Marina Machans. And they’ll be hoping to do just that when they face Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday.
Chennaiyin FC Team News
Chennaiyin now find themselves six points off the top four. The task appears difficult, but it’s still mathematically possible. And Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo has urged his team to keep fighting till the end.
“We still hope and we don’t give up our target of being in the top four. The possibility is there. And tomorrow’s game will not only be important for Jamshedpur but for the other teams as well,” he said.
Chennaiyin’s struggles in front of goal have continued to cost them points despite the two-time winners creating plenty of chances. They have now not scored from open play for five games straight.
“We know we are capable of winning games but we need to use our chances better. Even in the offensive part, we need more consistency. To miss so many chances after creating them isn’t normal. But we trust our players and we keep going and try to play our football,” Laszlo said.
Jamshedpur FC Team News
Meanwhile, Jamshedpur are placed a spot above their opponents with just a point separating them.
“They’re a tough team,” said JFC coach Owen Coyle. “They’ve certainly created a lot of chances, but they haven’t been as clinical as what they could be, but we know they are very tough opponents.”
“We can look to the next game as a cup final because we have to get points from that to keep on trying to reduce the deficit. Obviously, the teams that are already there have the advantage. And that’s the only way for us to get there. We have to try and win games to reach that spot if it becomes available.”
CFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: BY Revanth, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra. Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi Aimol, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri. Midfielders: Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev (captain), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh. Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Isma.
JFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav. Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua. Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh. Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.
Match Details:
Date: Feb 10
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV
Source: ISL Media