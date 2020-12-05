ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

Kerala Blasters Team News
While Kerala have dominated possession against all their opponents so far, they haven't been efficient in the final third of the pitch and have struggled to create chances. Kerala are yet to score a goal from open play this season. Both their goals so far have come from set-pieces. At the back, Kibu Vicuna's side has appeared shaky.
The two-time finalists have also been dealt a huge blow with captain Sergio Cidoncha likely to be out of action for a while.
"Every team is a different challenge," said Vicuna. "It's true we have more similarities with FC Goa because of a similar style of play. It's going to be a battle to have more of the ball. But they are going to play their cards and so will we."
FC Goa Team News
Meanwhile, Goa have managed the highest possession in the Hero ISL so far. But despite that, Juan Ferrando’s men have also dropped points from promising positions in their previous two encounters.
The Gaurs have also shipped in four goals, all of which have come through set-pieces. They will be hoping to tighten things up at the back. They are set to be without midfielder Alberto Noguera, who will miss the game through suspension.
"For our supporters, I want them to enjoy the game because it is two teams trying to play football. I'm sure it's going to be a beautiful game," said Ferrando.
With both teams possessing a similar style of play, fans can expect an open contest with plenty of entertainment.
FC Goa Squad:
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas.
Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama.
Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe.
Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.
Kerala Blasters Squad:
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan.
Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara;
Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar;
Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.
Match Details:
Date: Dec 6th (Sunday)
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV