ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

FC Goa Team News
FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has made an immediate impact at the club, getting his side to play some fine football. Goa stuck to their attacking philosophy in their first two games. But in football, what matters is the end result and despite impressive performances, the Gaur failed to get three points.
Ferrando will be eager to change that against the Highlanders, and continued to stress on continuing the same approach towards the games despite two unfavourable results. “Our mentality is to win three points. I'm not happy with the result because we had more opportunities to win the game against Bengaluru. Against Mumbai, our players didn't get enough opportunities,”
NorthEast, with their aggressive approach and strong wingers with good dribbling skills, won't be an easy side to play. “It’s important to take control. And we have a plan for the game. It’s important to have it. I can’t explain it but you can watch it tomorrow,” Ferrando said.
NorthEast United FC Team News
In their last five meetings, NorthEast have failed to record a single win against Goa, losing thrice and drawing two. But coach Gerard Nus has definitely upped the tempo for NorthEast, who upset Mumbai and came from behind to steal a point against Kerala. Their defensive duo of Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox have been exceptional so far.
"The mood is high and the players are excited about the performances in the first two games. There are a lot of things we can improve as individuals and also as a team," said Nus. "But the most important is tomorrow’s game which will be a massive challenge for us and we need to understand that at the end of the day. FC Goa won the regular season last year and we shouldn’t forget that."
Like Ferrando, Nus also need to take control of the game. "The team that controls most of the game is the one that creates chances to win it. To create more chances than the opponents and to stop the opponents from creating chances (is what we aim to do),” he said.
FC Goa Team:
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas.
Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama.
Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe.
Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.
NorthEast United Team:
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhashish Roy
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz
Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela
Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhari Vadakkepeedika
Match Details:
Date: Nov 30th (Monday)
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV
Source: ISL Media