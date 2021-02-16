ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Odish FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

FC Goa Team News
Ferrando knows that the game against bottom-dwellers Odisha is their best chance of getting three points among the three games that remain. However, he will have to deal with multiple absences.
"We have some injuries," he said. "But I'm not scared because we have a very good squad. The problem is that we only had two days to prepare. But about the players, I am not upset because we have a very good squad and everybody can help the team."
Goa have made something of a habit of coming back to salvage points after going behind, something that they did in their last-gasp draw against Chennaiyin FC. No team has won more points after conceding the first goal than them. However, Ferrando will be wondering why his team only wakes up after going behind.
"At this moment, our mentality is to continue working," he said. "It is not possible to change more details. I hope these draws in the future will be wins."
Odisha FC Team News
Odisha, meanwhile, are trudging along from defeat to defeat. This season's stats make for some dismal reading for them. They've lost ten matches, the most by any team and kept just one clean sheet, the least by any team. It has been eight games since they last tasted a win. Their last three games have seen them concede a whopping nine goals. However, their interim head coach Gerald Peyton sounded confident ahead of the contest against Goa.
"I'm going to stay with the facts," he said. "Goa are a good passing team. I know how they will play against us. I know their tactics. Without giving tactics away, we will play a certain way. It's going to be important that we start straight from the off."
FCG Squad:
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas. Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama. Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe. Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar
OFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Ankit, Arsh Banwait, Dorronsoro. Defenders: Rana, Shubham, Amit, C Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Chhuantea, Sajid, Narayan. Mid-fielders: Bikramjit, Dia Diagne, Xisco H, Jerry, M Tebar, Perez Guedes, Nandha, Romeo, Vinit. Forwards: Aridane Santana, Daniel, Mangku Kuki
Match Details:
Date: Feb 17th
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV