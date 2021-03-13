ISL 2020-21: Full List of Award Winners and Statistics of Indian Super League Season 7

ISL 2020-21 Winners, Runners Up and Semifinalists
League Winners Shield - Mumbai City FC
Winners: Mumbai City FC
Runners up: ATK Mohun Bagan
Semi-finalists: NorthEast United FC and FC Goa
Previous ISL winners
2014: ATK FC
2015: Chennaiyin FC
2016: ATK FC
2017-18: Chennaiyin FC
2018-19: Bengaluru FC
2019-20: ATK FC
DHL Winning Pass of the Season 2020-21
Alberto Noguera (FC Goa)
Previous Winners
2016: Sameehg Doutie (ATK)
2017-18: Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC)
2018-19: Arnold Issoko (Mumbai City FC)
2019-20: Hugo Boumous (FC Goa)
ISL Golden Glove 2020-21
Arindam Bhattarcharya (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 10 clean sheets in 23 games - 108 mins/goal
The next four on the list:
Arminder Singh (Mumbai City FC) - 10 clean sheets in 23 games - 100 mins/goal
TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC) - 8 clean sheets in 19 games - 89.11 mins/goal
Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC) - 6 clean sheets in 14 games - 105 mins/goal
Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 6 clean sheets in 20 games - 78.26 mins/goal
Previous Winners
2014: Jan Seda (FC Goa)
2015: Apoula Edel (Chennaiyin FC)
2016: Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City)
2017-18: Subrata Pal (Jamshedpur FC)
2018-19: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)
2019-10: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)
ISL Golden Boot 2020-21
Igor Angulo (FC Goa) - 14 goals from 21 games
The next four on the list:
Roy Krishna (ATK FC) - 14 Goals from 23 games
Diego Mauricio (Odisha FC) - 12 goals from 20 games
Adam Le Fondre (Mumbai City FC) - 11 goals from 23 games
Aridane Santana (Hyderabad FC) - 10 goals from 18 games
Previous Winners
2014: Elano (Chennaiyn FC)
2015: Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin FC)
2016: Marcelinho (Delhi Dynamos)
2017-18: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)
2018-19: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)
2019-20: Nerijus Valskis (Chennaiyin FC)
ISL Emerging Player of the Year 2020-21
Lalengmawia (NorthEast United FC)
Previous Winners
2014: Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters)
2015: Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC)
2016: Jerry Lalrinzuala (Chennaiyin FC)
2017-18: Lalruatthara (Kerala Blasters)
2018-19: Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters)
2019-20: Sumit Rathi (ATK)
ISL Hero of the League - Golden Ball winner 2020-21
Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 4 goals and eight assists in 23 games
Previous Winners
2014: Iain Hume (Kerala Blasters)
2015: Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin FC)
2016: Florent Malouda (Delhi Dynamos)
2017-18: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC)
2018-19: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)
2019-20: Hugo Boumous (FC Goa)