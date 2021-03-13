Football
ISL 2020-21: Full List of Award Winners and Statistics of Indian Super League Season 7

By
ISL 2020-21: Full List of Awards Winners

Bengaluru, March 13: Bipin Singh scored a late-winner to break ATK Mohun Bagan hearts and helped Mumbai Indians to their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday (March 13).

David Williams had opened the game's scoring in the 18th minute to put ATK Mohun Bagan ahead, but unfortunate Tiri put the ball inside his own net to gift Mumbai City the equaliser in the 29th minute and Bipin struck in the 90th minute to seal the final.

Mumbai City FC beat the Kolkata side in the league stages including the final league match which handed them the ISL League Winners Shield and a place in the Asian Champions League (ACL). This also makes Sergio Lobera's side, the second club to top the league standings and win the title.

ISL 2020-21 Final: Mumbai City FC reign in double glory, crowned champions

As individual awards for end of the ISL 2020-21 season, ATK's Roy Krishna, who failed to get on the scoresheet in the final, was adjudged the Hero of the League while FC Goa's Igor Angulo won the Golden Boot.

ATK's Arindam Bhattarcharya pipped Mumbai City's Arminder Singh to win the Golden Glove award, while Lalengmawia of the NorthEast United was adjudged the Emerging Player of the League.

Here is the full list of award winners of ISL 2020-21:

ISL 2020-21 Winners, Runners Up and Semifinalists

League Winners Shield - Mumbai City FC

Winners: Mumbai City FC

Runners up: ATK Mohun Bagan

Semi-finalists: NorthEast United FC and FC Goa

Previous ISL winners

2014: ATK FC

2015: Chennaiyin FC

2016: ATK FC

2017-18: Chennaiyin FC

2018-19: Bengaluru FC

2019-20: ATK FC

DHL Winning Pass of the Season 2020-21

Alberto Noguera (FC Goa)

Previous Winners

2016: Sameehg Doutie (ATK)

2017-18: Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC)

2018-19: Arnold Issoko (Mumbai City FC)

2019-20: Hugo Boumous (FC Goa)

ISL Golden Glove 2020-21

Arindam Bhattarcharya (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 10 clean sheets in 23 games - 108 mins/goal

The next four on the list:

Arminder Singh (Mumbai City FC) - 10 clean sheets in 23 games - 100 mins/goal

TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC) - 8 clean sheets in 19 games - 89.11 mins/goal

Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC) - 6 clean sheets in 14 games - 105 mins/goal

Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 6 clean sheets in 20 games - 78.26 mins/goal

Previous Winners

2014: Jan Seda (FC Goa)

2015: Apoula Edel (Chennaiyin FC)

2016: Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City)

2017-18: Subrata Pal (Jamshedpur FC)

2018-19: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)

2019-10: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)

ISL Golden Boot 2020-21

Igor Angulo (FC Goa) - 14 goals from 21 games

The next four on the list:

Roy Krishna (ATK FC) - 14 Goals from 23 games

Diego Mauricio (Odisha FC) - 12 goals from 20 games

Adam Le Fondre (Mumbai City FC) - 11 goals from 23 games

Aridane Santana (Hyderabad FC) - 10 goals from 18 games

Previous Winners

2014: Elano (Chennaiyn FC)

2015: Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin FC)

2016: Marcelinho (Delhi Dynamos)

2017-18: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)

2018-19: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)

2019-20: Nerijus Valskis (Chennaiyin FC)

ISL Emerging Player of the Year 2020-21

Lalengmawia (NorthEast United FC)

Previous Winners

2014: Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters)

2015: Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC)

2016: Jerry Lalrinzuala (Chennaiyin FC)

2017-18: Lalruatthara (Kerala Blasters)

2018-19: Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters)

2019-20: Sumit Rathi (ATK)

ISL Hero of the League - Golden Ball winner 2020-21

Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 4 goals and eight assists in 23 games

Previous Winners

2014: Iain Hume (Kerala Blasters)

2015: Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin FC)

2016: Florent Malouda (Delhi Dynamos)

2017-18: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC)

2018-19: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)

2019-20: Hugo Boumous (FC Goa)

Story first published: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 22:44 [IST]
