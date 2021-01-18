ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

HFC Team News
Now, after an improved performance against the Islanders, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez will be hoping for more of the same from his side when they face bottom-placed Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Tuesday. A victory in their next game will put Hyderabad level against FC Goa, who currently sit third.
"For sure (the confidence is high), when you get a good result (against Mumbai) even (though) we wanted to win," Marquez said. "The performance of the team was very good in all the aspects — physically, tactically and technically."
The last time these two sides met early in the season, Hyderabad got the better of an injury-marred Odisha side thanks to Aridane Santana's penalty. With form on their side, Hyderabad will start favorites again but Marquez is expecting a different challenge from Odisha this time around.
"In that game, we played better but we only won 1-0 with a penalty," he said. "Odisha have been playing better in the last few games. I know they are the last team on the table but all the people who are following this championship know you can win or lose against other teams."
Odisha FC Team News
Odisha come into the game after a demoralizing loss against Chennaiyin FC – their 7th defeat of the season, which is also the most by any side. They only have six points in their kitty and anything less than a win on Tuesday would further dent their playoff hopes.
But despite the odds stacked against them, Odisha coach Stuart Baxter is hoping for an improved show against Hyderabad, who he labeled as one of the most complete sides in the league.
"With the team we had in the first game, we played a good game, although it was decided by a penalty after a massive mistake by us," Baxter stated. "I'm hoping we can show we have improved and deal with them a lot better."
HFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Lalbhiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Odej Onaindia, Kynsailang Khongsit, Sahil Panwar
Midfielders: Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes
Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu
OFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Ankit, Arsh Banwait, Dorronsoro.
Defenders: Rana, Shubham, Amit, C Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Chhuantea, Sajid, Narayan.
Mid-fielders: Bikramjit, Dia Diagne, Xisco H, Jerry, M Tebar, Perez Guedes, Nandha, Romeo, Vinit.
Forwards: Aridane Santana, Daniel, Mangku Kuki
Match Details:
Date: Jan 19
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV
Source: ISL Media