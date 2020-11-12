Football
ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC: Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Best Players, Strength, Weakness, Prediction

Bengaluru, November 12: Kerala Blasters FC will go into the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) with big hopes after effecting a complete overhaul to their team - right from players to the coaching staff.

The last two seasons have ended up in heart-break for the Kerala Blasters, ending up on 9th in 2018-19 and sixth in 2019-20. A team that has been passionately followed by a big fan set would want to lift their performance to that level this season and anything less than a play-off berth will be a disappointment for everyone. Here's the SWOT analysis, fixtures and all other essential details.

1. Strength

In the run-up to the season, Kerala Blasters bought in Karolis Skinkys as the football director. But the Blasters saw Sandesh Jhingan and Bartholomew Ogbeche ending their association with the club, massively disappointing the followers. However, the club bought in some cheer when they appointed Kibu Vicuna as coach, the man who shaped Mohun Bagan's journey to I-League title last season.

Then they made some clever signings. Nishu Kumar (full-back), Sandeep Singh, Puitea, Ritwik Das and the Cyprus player Facundo arrived one after another. Then came the big names like Gary Hooper and Bakary Kone who have rich experience playing in European competitions. Hooper has scored over 200 goals for various clubs in various competitions.

Along with bringing in new players, the club also showed sagacity to retain some players like play-maker Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP and Seityasen Singh. It's a team with good all-round strength.

2. Weakness

On paper, the Blasters have an all-round side but they have several players who are playing for the club for the first time. They also have a new coach, and it can take some for everyone to gel together. TP Rehenesh, the experienced goalkeeper, has also left the side and now they have the likes of Bilal Khan, Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Muheet Khan. They are talented but lack match experience and that can backfire at times.

3. Blasters Squad

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan. Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara; Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar; Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

4. Blasters fixtures (Time in IST)

November 20: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, 7.30 PM

November 26: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, 7.30 PM

November 29: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, 7.30 PM

December 6: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, 7.30 PM

December 13: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, 7.30 PM

December 20: Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal, 7.30 PM

December 27: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, 7.30 PM

January 2: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, 7.30 PM

January 7: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC, 7.30 PM

January 10: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, 7.30 PM

5. Prediction for ISL 2020-21

They narrowly missed the play-off berth last season and this should be achieved this time.

Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 15:08 [IST]
