Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

By
Kerala target first win, Hyderabad look to bounce back. Credit: ISL Media
Kerala target first win, Hyderabad look to bounce back. Credit: ISL Media

Goa, Dec 26: Still in the hunt for their first victory in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), Kerala Blasters will be aiming to end the year on a good note when they clash against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday.

Both sides have played 6 matches so far with seventh-placed Hyderabad sitting just two places above Kerala on the table, but with a difference of six points. While Kerala have suffered three defeats, the Nizams saw their unbeaten streak end in their previous game against Mumbai City.

KBFC Team News

KBFC Team News

Although conceding goals has been an issue plaguing Blasters since the start of the season, their attack is also yet to click. They have attempted just 54 shots in the season so far — the lowest by a team — and have also created the least chances per 90 minutes.

Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna expects his side to make improvements but knows they won't have it easy against Hyderabad.

"Every game is difficult," said Vicuna. "Hyderabad had positives in the last match (against Mumbai). They didn't play bad but they lost. So yes, we are expecting a tough challenge but we are training well. We are improving and taking steps forward. I have confidence we are going to play a good match."

HFC Team News

HFC Team News

Hyderabad will be aiming to expose Kerala’s vulnerable defense, which has the second-worst defensive record this season. But defensively, Manuel Marquez’s side has also been struggling as of late. Five of the six goals they conceded this season have come in the last three games.

Unlike Hyderabad, who have been reliant on Aridane Santana for goals, Kerala have had six unique goal scorers — joint-most alongside Bengaluru FC. This presents a tricky challenge for Hyderabad.

"They (Kerala) have very good players and maybe they deserve more points than they have," said Marquez. "They have great players in all positions from the goalkeeper until the forwards and the coach (Vicuna) won the I-League last season. For sure, it will be an equal game. Let's see what happens."

Kerala Blasters Squad:

Kerala Blasters Squad:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan.

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara;

Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar;

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Hyderabad FC Squad:

Hyderabad FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lalbhiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Odej Onaindia, Kynsailang Khongsit, Sahil Panwar

Midfielders: Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

Match Details:

Match Details:

Date: Dec. 27th

Time: 7:30pm IST

Live on: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

More KERALA BLASTERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 17:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More