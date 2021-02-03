ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

NEUFC Team News
"We have analysed them," said NEUFC assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew. "We have to approach the game well, put our best effort and try to win."
Although NEUFC have not managed to record a clean sheet in eight games now, under Jamil they won three matches in a row – the first time in history that they have managed to do that.
"I would like to give credit to coach Khalid, the technical director, the coaching staff and all the players who have done very well. We haven't changed anything. We have just strengthened our attacking and defensive principles and that's the only thing. We've been trying to play creative football."
FCG Team News
The two sides played out a draw 1-1 earlier in the season but Goa coach Juan Ferrando is expecting NEUFC to come hard at them.
"The (NorthEast) players are happy, they are enjoying every game, every minute," he said. "The ambiance in their dressing room will be nice. They won the difficult games. The players are free on the pitch. They have gained a lot of positives."
Goa will also miss the services of Edu Bedia (suspended) and Brandon Fernandes (injured), making their task difficult.
Ferrando admitted he's feeling the heating of the playoff race but feels that has been a positive for his side. "I feel pressure all the time," he said. "It's good for the Indian league because more or less there is a difference of 3-4 points maximum between teams. It's good for us because we aren't relaxed. Every game is important and our mentality is to get the three points."
NorthEast United Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhashish Roy Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhari Vadakkepeedika
FC Goa Squad:
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas. Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama. Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe. Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.
Match Details:
Date: Feb 4
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV